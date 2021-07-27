by

“You cannot end or amend a harmful experiment if you have not been told that you are a subject.” – Alesia Montgomery, “Greening the Black Urban Regime”

Alesia Montgomery’s subtitle, “The Culture and Commerce of Sustainability in Detroit”, announces the relevance of her subject to issues in and beyond Detroit. Her title’s reference to “Black Urban Regimes” identifies a range of oppressed communities, of which Detroit is exemplary, if often considered an outlier. Dialectically, the book tells an illuminating and unique story about three crucial years in the political life of a great American city.

The brilliant, subtle analysis underlying these weighty title objects shines thru practically every paragraph of Alesia Montgomery’s book based on her three years of study and residence in Detroit (2010-13). As a work of engaged scholarship, I simply cannot praise this book too highly.

Detroit youth in particular, perhaps seeking coherent narrative (and relatively accessible story-telling with wisdom and bite) about why all these things keep happening here may enjoy and benefit from this 255-page book that packs a 2500-ton wallop.

This book’s vignettes from grassroots Detroit ring with authenticity. I was often there for events the author recounts, and she has a great eye. The theoretical and practical critique of racial capitalist, “developmentalist” engagement and policy-formation, related in much more easily digestible terms than that, and via first-hand observations of government policy abuses in the early great recession years, is both important and little understood outside radical Detroit. I can’t be objective because as a differently situated participant in the events I agree with practically every one of her major judgments, from what to emphasize, to how to frame, and ultimately who are the villains and surviving she-roes of, the story.

Every transformational upheaval like what happened in Detroit when Alesia Montgomery did the work documented in this book has great losses. One of our losses was the web site of Detroiters Resisting Emergency Management (D-REM), which during that time was built up into a valuable, very nearly comprehensive, searchable resource clearinghouse for all thing Detroit restructuring. Later it got enclosured and confiscated by the privatized authorities & intellectual property rights deciders of the internet, apparently because somebody forgot to pay a bill. Thanks to Alesia Montgomery, even that terrible intellectual and cultural blow stings a little less, because one of the main purposes of that web site was to help tell the real story. Alesia Montgomery’s work has accomplished that wonderfully respectful and historically significant purpose, with a touch of genius. Salud!