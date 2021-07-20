Home
July 20, 2021
Remothering the Land
by
Josh Frank
July 20, 2021
Manolo De Los Santos – Vijay Prashad
If You Grew Up With the U.S. Blockade as a Cuban, You Might Understand the Recent Protests Differently
Patrick Cockburn
The Greatest Threat to Britain Isn’t China or Russia, It’s Boris Johnson
Matthew Hoh
Robotic Killing Machines and Our Future: Chris Pratt, Aliens and Drones
Louis Proyect
How Harper’s Magazzine Undermines the Struggle Against White Supremacy
Dave Lindorff
A Nighttime Walk Without Bugs or Bats
Ted Rall
The Taliban’s Dramatic Military Victory
Ralph Nader
The Power Structure for Deadly Lag and the Prophetic Work of Unsung Heroes
Madison Tang – Jodie Evans
How to Prevent a New Cold War with China
Joseph G. Ramsey
Long Live, Socko! Radical Reflections on Bo Burnham’s Inside
Robert Koehler
Moral Intelligence or Nuclear War
Richard C. Gross
Exercise in Futility
Binoy Kampmark
When Football Did Not Come Home
July 19, 2021
Manuel García, Jr.
Even Noah Would Be Amazed
Paul Cochrane
Nothing is Happening in South Africa (Just Devastation)
John Feffer
The Politics of American Protest, With a North Korean Twist
Sonali Kolhatkar
20 Years of U.S. Occupation Was Brutal in Afghanistan—And So Will Be the Exit
Jonah Raskin
California Cannabis, Summer 2021: Lindsay Davey, OGs and the Gang at CannaCraft
Saqib Sheikh – Elise Arya Chen
Challenging Supremacy: BLM, Palestine and the Struggle for Equal Rights in Burma
Binoy Kampmark
Branson Goes to Space
Mel Gurtov
Presidential Prerogatives
Nick Licata
The Politics of Fear and Hope
Dan Bacher
Devastating: ‘Nearly All’ Young Sacramento River Winter Chinook Salmon Could Perish This Year
David Rovics
The Campaign Against Me
Christopher Brauchli
All Abbott (No Costello)
Weekend Edition
July 16, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Cuba Fixation
Tamara Pearson
US Concern for Cuba, Latin America is Spin for Intervention
Stuart A. Newman
Richard Lewontin: Demolition Man of the Modern Synthesis
Paul Street
“Going Into Trump World”: Bernie’s Trumpenproletarian Brain Worm and Fascism-Denial
Daniel Beaumont
Enough is Enough: Donald Rumsfeld 1932-2021
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Corporate Capitalism Works … For Some!
Eve Ottenberg
Republican Reich or GOP Clown Car? The 2024 Race Heats Up Early
Ramzy Baroud
Family Separation Law: Israel’s Demographic War on Palestine Intensifies
Kim C. Domenico
Are We Ready for John Brown’s Truth at Last?
Roger Harris
US Targets Nicaraguan Presidential Election: Former Solidarity Activists Echo Imperial Talking Points
Nick Bascom
What’s in a Name? The Peculiar Perfection of the Lesser Prairie Chicken
John Laforge
US Peace Activists in Germany Join Call for Withdrawal of US Nuclear Weapons
Fred Gardner
Schumer Plays the Pot Card…at Last
Kathleen Wallace
From Covid Relief to Spooky Action Under Your Nose
Chuck Collins
Billionaire Pandemic Wealth Gain Could Pay For Biden’s American Families Plan
Nicky Reid
Malicious Aid: The Real Root Cause of the Border Crisis
Daniel Warner
Letting Go: How Do Idols Say Good-Bye?
Adam Aron
Change Doesn’t Happen Without Disruption: An Interview with Masada Disenhouse
Thomas Knapp
Note to Joe: Try These Two Easy Tricks to Promote Freedom in Cuba
Andrea Mazzarino
Who Authorized America’s Wars? And Why They Never End
Clarissa A. Leon – Mike Elk
The Bureau of Labor Statistics Counted Only Eight Strikes in 2020, Payday Report Counted 1,200
