July 15, 2021
Howard Zinn – The Myth of American Exceptionalism
by
Josh Frank
July 15, 2021
David Schultz
The Lesson of Afghanistan is the Lesson of Vietnam We Forgot
Dave Lindorff
After 20 Years and $2.26 Trillion, the US has Lost Its Longest War in Afghanistan
L. Ali Khan
How Nations Turn Evil
Richard C. Gross
Right-Wing Twisting of Critical Race Theory
Ron Jacobs
What’s a Left Wing to Do?
Michael T. Klare
U.S.-China Near-War Status Report
Jennifer Barckley
The Myth That Meat is Essential for Human Health Could Harm Us All
Bob Lord – Sarah Anderson
Sports Teams: the Everlasting Tax Shelter for Billionaires
Dan Bacher
You Can’t Drink Oil: Wasting Freshwater for Fracking and Drilling in California
Chuck Collins – Helen Flannery
What Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta Means for Charities…and Our Democracy
George Ochenski
A Losing Game: Letting Corporate Polluters Off the Hook
Manuel García, Jr.
Freedom-Loving as Denial Of Truth and Freedom
July 14, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Bombast in the Black Sea: the Latest British Provocation
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson Goes Full-On Bolsonaro
Peter Bolton
Washington’s Weaponization of Protests in Cuba Takes Its Regime Change Efforts to New Heights of Hypocrisy
Thomas Knapp
Internet Censorship: The Real Monopoly Threat
Jenna Orkin
On “Gain of Function” Research, COVID-19 and the Shortcomings of the Biological Weapons Convention: an Interview with Laurie Garrett
Paul Buhle
“My Name is Called Disturbance:” the Student Movement to Get Stanford Out of the Vietnam War
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
America’s Afghan War Is Over, So What About Iraq – and Iran?
Rebecca Gordon
A Climate View From California
Susie Day
Faggot Revolution
Lekgantshi Console Tleane
The ‘Zuma Riots’ and the Decadence of Capitalism
Lawrence Wittner
Conflict or Cooperation in U.S.-China Relations?
Ramzy Baroud
Kneeling against Racism: Solidarity in EURO 2020 Should Not be ‘Controversial’
Dean Baker
The NYT Goes Looney Tunes on the Fed
Peter Byrne
Death by Design: How the National Park Service Experiments on Tule Elk
July 13, 2021
Manolo De Los Santos – Vijay Prashad
The United States Tries to Take Advantage of the Price Cubans are Paying for the Blockade and the Pandemic
Seth Donnelly
The Assassination of Jovenel Moise: What Next for Haiti?
Patrick Cockburn
The Forever War in Afghanistan is Far From Over
Martin Billheimer
Cassandra and Her Complex: NATO’s New Literary Project
Paul Street
Imagine a Nation Like This
Dean Baker
Coming to Grips With Inflation Fears
Jacob Hornberger
The Danger NATO Poses to Americans
Binoy Kampmark
Sydney Mockdown: The Delta Variant Strikes
Andrew Moss
Taking a Wrong Turn on Immigration Detention
Sarah Anderson, Brian Wakamo and Justin Campos
11 Charts on Taxing the Wealthy and Corporations
John Clamp
Refugees and the UK: Welcome to Blighty, Now Piss Off
Kevin Martin
Peace on the Korean Peninsula Needs to Be a Priority
George Wuerthner
Breach of Faith on the Bridger-Teton: Forest Service Expands Grazing on Abandoned Allotments in the Upper Green River
July 12, 2021
Jonah Raskin
Who Made the Sixties? The People or the Celebs?
Ben Rosenfeld
Don’t Laugh Off Trump’s Lawsuits Against Big Tech; the Supreme Court Door is Propped Open for Him
Robert Hunziker
A World of Total Illusion and Fantasy: Noam Chomsky on the Future of the Planet
Thomas Knapp
Hands Off Haiti!
Ralph Nader
Challenge Government’s Autocratic Incommunicados
Binoy Kampmark
Protecting Eden: Pornography and Age Verification Down Under
