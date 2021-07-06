America’s 245th Birthday Includes a President in Exile

by

For the Framers, America was a newborn nation engendered not by a history but by an idea. Destroying that idea will destroy the nation itself.

Trump set out to break the idea of viable elections. Without trustworthy elections, America as it was founded will stop existing.

This Fourth of July we’re facing a strange President-in-exile situation that’s very dangerous. How improbable that an individual so simplistic and crude should exert such pull from afar.

Trump was ordinary. He was a life-long loser, two-bit crook who became extraordinary only after he found his way into the White House. That enabled his criminal impulses to reach world-class destruction.

Once in the presidency his talent for demagoguery directly caused at least half a million entirely preventable Covid-19 deaths with his lies about it. Then his absurd, tin-pot dictator “stop-the-steal” conspiracy gave us the January 6 insurrection that has become a lethal fog of disinformation getting worse by the hour.

This fool lit the match that set on fire the neoliberal kindle of financialization that was fifty years in the making and is now a raging wildfire.

In all this, the spooky part is Trump actually got 75 million votes, which amount to almost half the American voting population. And to this day he remains unequivocally the President-in-exile of his Trumpist party.

Trump knows very well how to channel rage in people who can’t grasp the actual causes of their legitimate anger. Lacking critical thinking, they buy their leader’s false version of events. Mass thoughtlessness is indeed the fertile soil where authoritarianism can grow.

A new America is in the making right now, and it belongs to the Mitch McConnell’s and Kevin McCarthy’s; Josh Hawley’s and Stephen Miller’s; Pompeo’s and Flynn’s; Grassley’s and Graham’s; the Cruz’s and Rubio’s and Gaetz’ and the freaks, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene who keeps raising millions of dollars and enjoys the full support of her party.

These fascists have blown away the guard rails that countless Americans have died in war to keep in place.

The Founders set some mouse traps to protect the integrity of their new Republic, but none among them imagined a wild boar crashing in and tearing apart the spirit of their Constitution. No safety measures were designed to stop the lethal onslaught of such an ideological beast.

Trumpist ruthlessness is what’s coming while Pelosi and Biden insist on recruiting those same Republicans into yet another “commission” to investigate — wait for it — the Republicans themselves and their insurrection ! What could go wrong?

Trumpists have declared open and wholesale war to Biden’s entire agenda. They keep delivering him their united votes of zero, yet the Old Guard in the Democratic Party goes in for more of this. They pretend they want bipartisanship at a time in history when even the idea of it is an obvious mistake.

Democrats are not stupid, far from it. People like Pelosi have tremendous political knowledge and experience. I’m afraid they’re in on this political farce as much as their apparent adversaries are in on it. They’re all the children of Big Finance whose interests they serve, to whom they report, and from whom they take their orders.

The essence and disgrace of America’s entirely preventable imperial fall is the agenda to continue world domination no matter what. This malignant hubris of empire persists even at the cost of crushing the American people under the suffocating weight of non-living wages; the defunding of public education; and the deliberate exaltation of racial strife.

But short-term gain spells long-term doom for the whole country.

We’ve not been sustainable for a long time, and now even our trusted “might-is-right” hegemony of endless wars and sanctions, backed by an untouchable Wall Street supremacy, can no longer stop the train wreck. Right now, home-grown fascists are inflicting death by a thousand cuts on the fundamental idea of America.