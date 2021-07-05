Home
July 5, 2021
The Porter: The Untold Story at Everest
by
Josh Frank
July 05, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
Into the Quagmire with Donald Rumsfeld
Rick Baum
The Wealth Inequality Virus Persists
Walden Bello
The Three Revolutions of the Chinese Communist Party
Sam Pizzigati
What Happens Economically When Wealth Amasses at the Top
Binoy Kampmark
The Known Knowns of Donald Rumsfeld
Erik Molvar
The Anti-Wolf Conspiracy Inside Colorado’s Wildlife Bureaucracy
Dean Baker
Inside the June Jobs Report
Thomas Knapp
Facebook Gives the Most Dangerous Extremists a Free Pass
Robert Koehler
Why Did You Kill my Brother?
Emilie Dye
Is Fulton v the City of Philadelphia Really a Win for Freedom of Religion?
Daniel Beaumont
The Twilight of Zionism
Weekend Edition
July 02, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Anthony DiMaggio
Rehabilitating Rumsfeld, Erasing Empire: On All Those U.S. War Crimes in Iraq
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Hotter They Come
Andrew Cockburn
How Donald Rumsfeld Micromanaged Torture
Paul Street
The Resistance Remains Hollow: The Weimar Ways of the Dismal Democrats
Tom Clifford
The PCR at 100: Where Does China Go From Here?
Vijay Prashad – John Ross
China Pulls Itself Out of Poverty 100 Years Into Its Revolution
Ariela Ruiz Caro
The Triumph of Pedro Castillo Amid the Campaign to Undermine His Presidency
Eve Ottenberg
Native Genocide, Native Liberation
John Feffer
Why is Biden’s Foreign Policy So Conventional?
John Laforge
Uproar Over Japan’s Decision to Disperse Radioactive Fukushima Waste Water
Ramzy Baroud
Bennett’s Political Theater: the Decisive Israeli-Palestinian Fight Ahead
Glenn Sacks
What Our Schools Actually Distort
Chris Gilbert
Where is Socialism in Venezuela? Lessons from the Cultural Revolution
Stephanie Seneff
Glyphosate’s Toxic Legacy Exposed: Why This Weedkiller Should Be Banned
Dean Baker
When We Keep Giving Money to Rich People, Why Are We Surprised by Inequality?
Thomas Klikauer – Catherine Link
Propaganda Blitz
Ron Jacobs
Rewriting History in the Land Called California
David Yearsley
Violence and Violins
Monika Zgustova
The Black Butterflies of Forgetting: On the Destruction of Memory
David Masciotra
The Phony Free Speech Panic Versus Right Wing Fascism
Richard Eskow
Yes, Home Care is Infrastructure: Don’t Let Them Play Word Games With People’s Lives
Tom Engelhardt
An All-American Horror Story
Elliot Sperber
Elon Frankenmusk Wants to Turn You into a Cyborg
Howie Hawkins
Voting Rights Should Include the Right to Vote for Who You Want
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: The Last Dictator
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
#FreeBrittney and all Saudi Women too!
John O'Kane
Critical Race Theory in Practice
STEVE O’KEEFE
Will Donald J. Trump Be America’s Last President?
Mel Gurtov
Saving the US-Iran Nuclear Agreement
Steve Early
Longshore Labor’s Real SF Worker-Intellectual
April M. Short
People in LA Are Feeding Each Other the Food That Would Be Wasted
Norman Solomon
The Empire Strikes Back at the Left in Buffalo and Cleveland
Jill Richardson
A Dangerous Moment for Academic Freedom
Nicky Reid
Why I’m Still (Kind of) Rooting for China in the New Cold War
