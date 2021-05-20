Can We Get a Vaccine for the Greed Pandemic?

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t exited yet. But it’s ebbing. With our greed pandemic, on the other hand, no such luck. Avarice is still spreading at levels seldom ever seen.

This past week, for instance, we learned that small armies of lawyers are routinely charging over $1,000 an hour for handling claims in the ongoing massive Boy Scouts bankruptcy, litigation that involves thousands of child abuse victims and myriad Scouting personages and subdivisions.

“The world of big-ticket bankruptcy court,” the New York Times reports, “has developed into a particularly lucrative practice for top law firms.”

The legal fees so far filed in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy now total over $100 million and will, at the current rate, hit $150 million by August. Those fees have run as high as $1,725 an hour, with one lawyer’s billable hours adding up to $267,435 for a single month’s work.

How does a greed grab this staggeringly immense get going? Where do the grabbers get their nerve? Those grabbers, new research from the Institute for Policy Studies suggests, are getting their inspiration from America’s corporate suites.

Our IPS inequality team has just put a microscope on the 100 lowest-wage corporations in the S&P 500. We found that 51 of these firms, over the course of the 2020 pandemic year, bent their own pay rules to ensure their top execs windfalls at the same time their workers were losing wages and jobs.

These 51 giant firms saw their top executive pay rise 29 percent — to $15.2 million — in 2020. The most typical workers at these same firms watched their average compensation drop by 2 percent.

These days, of course, sky-high corporate executive pay hardly rates as shocking news. CEO pay has been skyrocketing since the 1970s.We’ve gone — over the last half-century — from an economic world where major corporate chief execs took home 20 times what their median workers were making to an economic environment that has top corporate brass averaging well over 300 times what their typical workers earn.

Cheerleaders for our contemporary CEOs have a ready rationale for these enormous executive rewards. CEOs only prosper, the line goes, when they perform. Those execs who meet their performance goals completely deserve the rewards their board of directors have promised them.

The 2020 pandemic year, the new Institute for Policy Studies Pandemic Pay Plunder study details, neatly obliterates that rationale’s basic premise. “Performance” turns out to be completely optional. Over the course of the past year, at one major corporation after another, corporate board decision-makers have either manipulated or simply ignored their CEO performance targets. Their compensation priority: to keep their chief execs flush by any means necessary.

At Hilton, for instance, CEO Christopher Nassetta failed to meet his 2020 performance goals. But the Hilton board ever so thoughtfully modified Nassetta’s stock awards to offset the rewards his poor “performance” cost him. Nassetta ended up with $55.9 million for the year. Over 30,000 Hilton workers, in the meantime, ended up without jobs.