We Need to Talk About Destroying America

Dearest motherfuckers, we need to have a serious talk about America. I’ve been tapdancing around this subject for years like a genderfuck Shirley Temple but I think we’ve come to the point where we can’t afford to mince words anymore. America is a runaway empire and it needs to be stopped. For a long time I have openly held out hope that the inevitable collapse of such a gargantuan killing machine was upon us and that all peace loving anarchists like me really had to do was prepare for the inevitable and wait. While I continue to maintain that any superpower as bloated and unforgiving as the American empire is certainly doomed to collapse, I have come to fear that our elites are savage and depraved enough to take us all down with them in a colossal mass suicide by cold war. We can’t afford to fuck around anymore folks. We need to have a serious conversation about destroying America once and for all before it destroys us all.

It’s important that we cleanse ourselves of any illusions pertaining to this country of ours. America was born an empire and it will die an empire. There is no once great nation to be saved. This creature began as a hideous mistake at best and a despicable conspiracy at worst. As flagrantly politically incorrect as I clearly enjoy being, those wokesters in the critical race theory market are right about at least one thing, this countries foundation wasn’t built on freedom and liberty. It was built on conquest, rape, slavery, and genocide, and the hustle never stopped. Over the centuries, we’ve evolved from small pocks and cotton to gunboat diplomacy and Manifest Destiny to a new world order and American exceptionalism.

It is all part of the same narrative of power and violence. We dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan as they attempted to surrender. We bombed bridges in Korea and then machine gunned the survivors with babes in arms. We crippled half of Southeast Asia for generations with blankets of Agent Orange. We trained baby killers to rape nuns in Central America and then helped them to get away with their crimes. We carpet bombed miles of fleeing civilians on the Highway of Death in Iraq. We starved the survivors for a decade and then bombed them some more. Any one of these crimes should be sufficient enough to damn us all to hell, but it wasn’t like we all took it sitting down.

America, for all its sins has a proud tradition of both individual and collective resistance to its own tyranny. We have had barracks raiding abolitionists, race traiting injun lovers, starved and shackled Anabaptist war resistors, limp wristed nudist transcendentalists, bomb throwing immigrant anarchists, prison dwelling democratic socialists, peace loving old right isolationists, long haired hippie freaks, draft dodging peaceniks, empire busting Black nationalists, officer fragging GI insubordinates, pink mohawked flag burners, rifle toting American Indian occupiers, anti-nuke Catholic Workers, lowriding Chicano anti-colonialists, state smashing libertarian stoners, Che loving communist metalheads, and even a few gender bending gonzo muckrakers, and it is this renegade tradition of many renegade traditions that makes America-the-place redeemable in the eyes of any deity, but only if we collectively hold America-the-government accountable before it’s too late, and that clock just keeps ticking louder and louder with each preceding presidency.

The last three- Obama, Trump, and Biden, have all devoted their foreign policies, or at least attempted to, to confronting the last governments capable of resisting our rapacious global advances- Iran, Russia, and especially China. This campaign accelerated with Obama’s Pivot to Asia, continued with Trump’s blustering trade wars, and now appears to be approaching a fever pitch with the Biden regime’s Great Power Competition. All of this insanity adds up to one sick reality, America is prepared for nuclear war with Eurasia. These words sound insane but just watch the seas if you don’t believe me. From the Black Sea to the South China Sea to the Straight of Taiwan, America’s naval forces are shadowing Russian and Chinese warships and daring them to strike first in the most provocatively obvious come ons since the Gulf of Tonkin. We are surrounding the Pacific and Arctic theaters with missiles and encouraging Yankee bitch states like Ukraine and the Philippines to throw the first punch. We are playing chicken with nuclear warheads and nobody is flinching.

We have reached a fork in the road where our two options read destroy the beast or destroy the world and America is most definitely the beast. It is high time that American anti-imperialists of all stripes embrace the reality that our government is the bad guy in this movie and we need to defeat it. I realize the risk I’m putting myself in just saying something this incendiary out loud in today’s hyper censorious online climate, but goddammit, it needs to be said. America must be stopped and Americans must be the ones to stop it. I’m not saying we march directly from our computer screens to the barracks but this is the conversation we need to be having. This world war that our leaders are openly and actively pursuing is a recipe for human extinction even more immediate than the cataclysm of climate change and it needs to be treated as such.

So what do we do? The first thing we do is ditch the melodramatic theatre of electoral politics. All the money and energy that goes into campaigns of worthwhile candidates like Ron Paul or Tulsi Gabbard would be much better spent on creating grassroots movements in the model of Extinction Rebellion or BDS. We need to first educate the world, particularly the brainwashed first world, on the immediate existential threat of American imperialism. This means mass walk outs, forced occupations, direct action, and civil disobedience to be followed by a movement that preaches to drop out, boycott, and divest from the United States Government and all major corporations doing business with her. We need to create decentralized stateless alternatives to everything from banking to healthcare so we can put ourselves in a position where we can afford to threaten the world’s greatest economy with certain destruction without losing everything in the process. And while peace should always be the priority, we need to prepare ourselves for the very real possibility that posing even a peaceful threat to world order will put us in a position in which we may need to defend ourselves to survive.

And that is what this is truly all about, survival. If we simply allow our government to exist in its current colossal form, it will continue to advocate for expansion because that is what empires do. If it’s not China or Russia it will be India or Europe. America is the only superpower capable of playing this game to the brink of apocalypse and it must be stopped by resistance from within if there is to be any hope for the world at large. America must be broken down into pieces small enough to coexist peacefully with the rest of the world and Americans need to make this happen before it’s too late. This will likely mean radical decentralization and popular secession, an America unlike any we’ve ever seen before, but an America we can afford to be proud of.