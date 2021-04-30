Indian Point Reactor Shutdown Ends Nuclear Era For NYC Area

by

The permanent shutdown of the Indian Point 3 nuclear reactor on April 30 means that for the first time since 1962, no reactors are operating within 100 miles of New York City.

Only one new U.S. plant is under construction, a still-incomplete project of 15 years costing $28 billion. No others are planned, and Indian Point 3 marks the 12th reactor shut in the past eight years, with more to follow. Removing reactors means removing a health threat, as studies show declining cancers in local children soon after shutdowns, and declines for adults over time.

A half century ago, the idea of a nuclear-free New York seemed unlikely. The Atomic Energy Commission predicted that by now, 70% of U.S. electricity would be generated by over 1,000 reactors. Utilities, encouraged by politicians in both parties, scrambled to prepare proposals.

Ideas swirled for new reactors in and around New York City, ideas that today would be considered dangerous to millions. Locations included underground reactors at Central Park and Roosevelt Island; Ravenswood, Queens; Bayonne, New Jersey; a man-made island off Brooklyn; City Island, near the Bronx; Connecticut’s Long Island Sound waterfront; and Long Island

Most proposals never went beyond the drawing board. The proposed Ravenswood reactor, just across the East River from the United Nations, evoked protests from concerned citizens and even opposition from the usually supportive Atomic Energy Commission, due to the proximity of the most densely populated area in the nation. The project was dropped in 1964.

The Shoreham reactor took two decades to build, with staggering cost overruns, as warnings from state regulators to forbid operation were ignored, as evacuation after a meltdown was impossible. When Shoreham was ready, Mario Cuomo’s administration did not budge. The unused buildings still stand, and construction costs included in Long Island electric bills.

Just five reactors ever operated within 100 miles of Manhattan; all are now permanently closed. The prediction of over 1,000 U.S. reactors never materialized; only 128 ever operated, and that number is now 93 and falling. Lenders, hit with huge construction cost overruns, stopped new orders in the late 1970s.

Reactors are expensive for a reason – because they are dangerous. Containing radioactivity is a complex process, requiring large numbers of specialized personnel, extensive systems of mechanical parts, and frequent accuracy checks. Aging and corroding parts leak more. Security became expensive, especially after revelations of Al-Qaeda’s plans to crash a plane into U.S. reactors on 9/11; one of the attacking planes flew directly over Indian Point.

A closed Indian Point still requires managing the huge amount of toxic waste for thousands of years. However, shutdown reduces health threats. There will be no catastrophic core meltdown like Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima; and radioactive waste, some of which is released to the environment, will cease.

Contentions that nuclear power is a needed part of our energy mix are misguided. Numerous countries and U.S. states never had reactors in the first place. Some countries, like Germany and Switzerland, are phasing out reactors. Japan, which had 54 operating reactors before the 2011 Fukushima meltdown, now has nine in operation; most of the others will never re-start.

Where does the replacement electricity come from? Last year, renewable sources like solar and wind power exceeded the nuclear share by reaching 21%; this number will soar to 42% by 2050, while the nuclear portion declines to about 15%. States like Kansas and Iowa already get about half of their electric power from renewables. Wind and solar pose no health risk – and cost less.

The end of the nuclear power era in the New York metropolitan area is also the start of a new and more permanent era, one that removes a major public health risk at a lower cost.

