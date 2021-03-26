by

Paradise: a Villanelle

The Earth regards, with burning eyes

As, into chaos, death and dark,

He children break from Paradise;

While hungry planes transect the skies,

Her heedless children speed and park.

The earth regards, with burning eyes!

As prophets mew their futile cries

In empty theatres, spurned and stark,

Her children flee from Paradise.

Though ice worlds melt, and oceans rise,

While drones and missiles seek their mark,

The earth regards, with burning eyes.

As Empire strives to vandalize

The moral curve of King’s dim arc,

Earths children slip from Paradise.

And babies wave their soft goodbyes,

As heartsick species disembark.

Our earth regards with burning eyes:

Her children gone from Paradise.