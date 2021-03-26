FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 26, 2021

Paradise: a Villanelle

by Ellen Taylor

The Earth regards, with burning eyes
As, into chaos, death and dark,
He children break from Paradise;

While hungry planes transect the skies,
Her heedless children speed and park.
The  earth regards, with burning eyes!

As prophets mew their futile cries
In empty theatres, spurned and stark,
Her children flee  from Paradise.

Though ice worlds melt, and oceans rise,
While drones and missiles seek their mark,
The earth regards, with burning eyes.

As Empire strives to vandalize
The moral curve of King’s dim arc,
Earths children slip from Paradise.

And babies  wave their soft goodbyes,
As heartsick species disembark.
Our earth regards with burning eyes:
Her children gone from Paradise.

Ellen Taylor can be reached at ellenetaylor@yahoo.com.

