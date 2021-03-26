Paradise: a Villanelle
The Earth regards, with burning eyes
As, into chaos, death and dark,
He children break from Paradise;
While hungry planes transect the skies,
Her heedless children speed and park.
The earth regards, with burning eyes!
As prophets mew their futile cries
In empty theatres, spurned and stark,
Her children flee from Paradise.
Though ice worlds melt, and oceans rise,
While drones and missiles seek their mark,
The earth regards, with burning eyes.
As Empire strives to vandalize
The moral curve of King’s dim arc,
Earths children slip from Paradise.
And babies wave their soft goodbyes,
As heartsick species disembark.
Our earth regards with burning eyes:
Her children gone from Paradise.