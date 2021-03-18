by

Wolf-Talk

The noise of the world

the blahblahblah of endless babblings that pretend at

wisdom

The noise of cowards’ and hoodwinkeds’ maniacal and manic

Screamings about performances and images

Where is the solitude,

the silence

Preserve a vast vast wildlands

that silences all the hubris of the compromisers,

the murders by the collaborators,

the embrace of pretense and ignorance and idolatry

of the practical ones

the Prison that Environmentalists have locked themselves inside of

censors the writing of the damned

Writing is not the wording of flowers over torture, snares, and caskets

Writing is the bones of the Real, the language of the wild,

which environmental speech does not cease excluding from

its inclusiveness

Against all semblances of the ruling ones,

the Earth will prevail beyond us, after us

The Wild, the Real, is eternal

Sidling up to the vapid though shiny offerings

of the twisted and monstrous,

the acquiescent cannibalize themselves and our world,

never knowing what they do.