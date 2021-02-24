Articles
CounterPunch+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Articles Grid
Search
Privacy Policy
☰
February 24, 2021
Fossil Fuel Shock Doctrine
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Power Plays: The Bipartisan Origins of Energy Deregulation
Better News on the Climate
Truth Telling or True Confessions?
Science Fiction Since 1970
Class War Intensifies During the Pandemic
February 24, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Biden’s Possible Strategic Blunder
Liaquat Ali Khan
First English, Then American, and Now Muslim Francophobia
Will Solomon
Cuomo’s Cover-up Will be Most Effectively Weaponized by the Right
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
GameStop Hearing Exposes a Sick Business Model Destined to Exacerbate Wealth Inequality in America
David Rosen
Confronting the Digital Divide: New York City vs. Verizon
Elizabeth Keyes
Compartmentalizing Woody Allen … or Not
Dean Baker
The Green New Deal Threatens Republicans’ Bread and Butter (It’s not Just Competition in the Battle of Ideas)
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Mass Deception Machine of Computational Propaganda
John Clamp
Syria, Right Now
David Swanson
Universality or Fighting Over Scraps
Ed Rampell
The Jackie Robinson of Architecture
Andy Piascik
Trouble in the Connecticut Suburbs: Revolutionary Road Revisited
February 23, 2021
Richard D. Wolff
The Fake Debate Over a Minimum Wage
Patrick Cockburn
Capitol Riots Were a Dark Day for American Journalism
Karl Grossman
Plutonium in Space: What Are the Odds of a Catastrophe?
John Clamp
Rohingya: The Sufis of Arakan
Jonah Raskin
Notes on Black History Month, 2021: No More Black Messiahs, Please
Richard C. Gross
Welcoming a Return to Sanity
Sanket Jain
India’s Farm Crisis: “They Sell Our Wheat to Us at Thrice the Price”
Talli Nauman
The Race to Save the Vaquita Porpoise From Extinction
Binoy Kampmark
Morons, Vaccines and Tennis: Booing at the Australian Open
Sarah Anderson, Scott Klinger and Brian Wakamo
Black Families Have a Vital Stake in the Future of the Postal Service
Jonathan H. Martin
Beyond Trump and Biden: A Progressive Party Can Rise
Sami Al-Arian
Mourning Dr. Agha Saeed, Celebrating his Life
Binoy Kampmark
Snap Decisions: Victoria’s Third Lockdown
February 22, 2021
Ralph Nader
Why Didn’t Speaker Pelosi Want Witnesses?
M. G. Piety
Saving the Classics from Blindness
George Ochenski
Who Messed with Texas?
Sonali Kolhatkar
GOP Offers Preview of Brutal Climate Policies in Texas
Erik Molvar
“Apocalypse Cow:” Point Reyes National Seashore Launches a Propaganda War Targeting Independent Journalism
Howard Lisnoff
One Flew Over the US
Daniel Hemel – Bob Lord
Jeffrey Epstein’s Billionaire Tax Avoidance Assistance Business
Thomas Knapp
Joe Biden and “Open Borders”: As If
Binoy Kampmark
Facebook Unfriends Australia: The Triumph of Epistemic Chaos
William Astore
Ten Steps Biden Can Take Toward Peace
Stephen F. Eisenman
Job Listing
Weekend Edition
February 19, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Bruce E. Levine
Politics & Science: Rahm Emanuel, Mike Pence, Homosexuality, Pandemics, Masks, Vaccines
Anthony DiMaggio
Limbaugh’s Legacy: Normalizing Hate for Profit
Paul Street
“Interesting” Times: Capitalism Kills Everything
Matthew Stevenson
Who Won the Impeachment?
Eve Ottenberg
The Atrocious Prosecution of Julian Assange
Richard Moser
Organizing White Workers When the Klan is in the Shop
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Notes From the Ice House
Robert Hunziker
Ecocide!
Arianna Amehae
Right Back at You: Tribes Fight Back Against the Rightwing Assaults on Deb Haaland