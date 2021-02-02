by

The Hole in the Wall of the World

“Believe nothing you hear and no more than half of what you see.”

– toilet stall in Hitler’s bunker suite

O, there’s a hole in the wall of the world

where antlered conspiracy theorists

convene to wonder who what where and why —

like newspaper conspiracy fearists

who get Deep Throated by the FBI,

one unknits the record the other purled.

Where did Roger gets the stones to call for

martial law so soon after his pardon,

like a whistledog foaming and rabid

and so anxious to show us his hard-on —

the kind of guy who’d blow up the David

Hotel and blame it all on Sir Balfour?

And now we hear that Enrique Tarrio,

the chicken chokin’ Aladdin singin’

Proud Boy informant, was no KKK

(Roger Stone’s bud? oy, my ears are ringin’)

but rainbow burnin’ head of GayGayGay — (*)

straight out some alt-right South Beach barrio.

A conspiracy theorist might wonder

why the feds ignored mama’s proudest boy

when he called to say the insurrection

would be vile, loud and could well destroy

the shiny uribus plenum section

on the Hill, another intel “blunder.”

Even Tarrio, polishing his lamp

until the genie came out with a whoosh

to grant his wish, knew something was not right

when they drew slow police response — no doosh

from the left — he knew had Blacks come to fight

the jackboots would have been there to stamp, stamp.

But not so a conspiracy fearist

who’d have seen the same events and exclaimed

we need new domestic terrorism laws

to stop the few, the proud mentally maimed

who come dressed as ‘Injuns’ and Trumpian squaws

and mad extras out of Mommie Dearest.

Glad grads of the Leni Riefenstahl school,

who dole out the God’s eye view, and get laid

by their sources, and fluff up their careers

at the expense of freedom, over paid

parts of the problem who toy with our fears,

roll for the latest presidential Fool.

O, there’s a hole in the wall of the world

where our illusions are seeping away

and evolution’s come to a standstill,

and human consciousness is held at bay

by theorists and fearists fighting until

one unknits the record the other purled.

(*) – No actual feelings were hurt during the making of this stanza, as Enrique Tarrio says he is opposed to Politically Correct people — and gays. The suggestion is that because the Proud Boys got their name from a mama’s boy song (“Proud of Your Boy”) from the musical Aladdin and it is said, by politically incorrect people (and incorrectly so, if I’m correct), that only men who are gay like musicals. Or pretend to be gay, in order to advance their careers — a gold at the end of the rainbow kind of thing. Tsk-tsk.