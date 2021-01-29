by

A GIFT

What was hidden is now plain for all to see.

Ruse of political correctness, now Rage

Marches in combat boots, armed, mutinous

T-shirts emblazoned, Camp Aushwitz

By those who also deny its veracity.

What might seem like end times is also a gift.

Those angered, left out of university classes

Of ethnic studies, critical race studies, so many

Other-centric fields in the dissolution

of Eurocentric curricula, epistemes,

Can now follow along and read in sync

What the rest of us scholars, visionaries, singers,

Activists, artists, poets have been orating,

The indigenous now for five centuries straight

Decolonizing every waking moment with song,

Dance, memory, food, ritual, story, wisdom.

What might seem like end times is also a gift.

Their claim to greatness is whiteness

And its direct inheritance, pie pieces, privilege,

Currencies heavy in pockets bereft

Of moral claims on the conscience of a nation –

Now, those very ‘citizens’ can finally read

Pages from our books in the multitudes

Of languages summing up American ideology

Writ large on bodies in blood: privilege

Comes packing, the privilege that renders

Palisades in blue null when faced

With entire mobs pillaging, breaking,

Entering sacrosanct houses

Of democracy, the same blue that fires

Upon a man declared ‘bad’ on sight

From high on above in a helicopter, logic

Being, he deserved to be shot dead

For being, breathing while black,

Examples so numerous charts run

Way back into an accounting book

That stopped counting the violence

Against black, native, othered

Bodies on which the nation has been

Formed so this here, is really its own

Image, reflected back like Narcisuss.

What might seem like end times is also a gift.

Demagogue whines, harrumphs, tweets,

His minions follow his bidding –

An idiom of revolutionary zeal for liberty

Tied into collective doubt, anxiety,

Distrust of the Other. Accept this for it is as

American as tamales, tater tots, Teflon.

Protest, dissent, march, speak up – practices

Of decolonization now taken up by the marauders

Of democracy, but they are not anomalies,

Mutations, this Thing no aberration

But a visual representation in flesh and tweet

Of the idiom of whiteness itself.

What was hidden is now plain for all to see.

What might seem like end times is also a gift.