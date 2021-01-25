by

The Geography of the Nomos

Walking to the gore

through a geography of madness

Built by the cult of the Nomos’

Civilization

Ensnaring the globe

In screaming roads

At least back to Ur,

The herdsman’s home

Old Abraham, the nomeus

Appeals to the Nomos

Secure me (se curas,

Rejection of care) declares

That he’s prepared

To sacrifice the cosmos

To the Nomos

The vacuum

Whose bottomless throat

Would swallow all

If unchecked by Physis, which

Appears through the cracks

Of the codes

As trees, encoils the branches,

Or under Mary’s heel

The slender creatures slip

Through well, escaping

Addled Nomos’ attempt

To swallow whole the whole

The black hole —

Gravity and light

Capture and escape

The grave and the snake

That shape the mind,

And all of its mines, and roads

And texts

Extracting and wasting its depths

In the Nomos’ unconscious

Sacrifice complex

And yet, as immanence,

In Eden, in Egypt,

In the nerves of the codex

There’s glimmering Physis

Revealing Nomos’ toxic falseness