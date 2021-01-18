by

King on the Brooklyn Bridge

The Façade of the Kings

County Courthouse

on Court Street’s adorned

with a frieze of Moses

Upholding two stones — the tablets,

The law, the code — as though

He sees the golden bull

on Broadway to the west

and is just about to dash them down

to the bed of the East River

Then, a little further, on

the Brooklyn Bridge,

you see them again

the Gothic stone-clad arches

Cathedral — to the Nomos

Principle of force; striving

to capture, and master

The universe

With its justifications,

its sovereign laws,

Unchecked by the just

And code’s from codex, from caudex

For tree trunk — the two trees

Of the garden

Just like the two “cheeks” of the law

The tree of life, or Physis — physician

The healer, and care, not simply repair,

As the ethicist says

Is justice

A word that derives from the Vedic

Yos, meaning health

And the tree of dogma

Of knowledge of custom

Adherence to order

The law as dead letter, inflexible, stiff

The staff of the shepherd —

Unchecked by the serpent

Of the healer/physician, Asclepius;

Physis and Nomos —

From nemein, to capture

And lord over land

And hoard and expand, to command

And dis-ease,

domesticate and desecrate;

The shepherd, the order, exploiter,

Said King,

Writing from his Birmingham cell,

Despite its appearance, is not law at all

But force, and destruction

Shepherd and healer, however,

Are one

With Physis the code that,

Unlocking the Nomos,

Dismantles the engine,

And liberates Eros, and regeneration