by

Trump Has Pardoned Papadopoulos (A Brief Christmas Oratorio)

May opahs resound from the Acropolis:

Trump has pardoned Papadopoulos.

The roll call of sin is less populous:

Trump has pardoned Papadopoulos.

Joy to the corrupt and the scrofulous:

Trump has pardoned Papadopoulos.

Let us join in the Feast Coprophagous:

Trump has pardoned Papadopoulos.