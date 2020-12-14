Articles
December 14, 2020
Sam Blasucci Holiday Special
by
CP Editor
Russia’s Forgotten Nuclear Disaster
Donald Trump and the Triumph of White Identity Politics
Jim Crow Joe
The Moroccan Monarchy’s War on Journalism
Iran on Four Wheels
December 14, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Even the Opposition Believes Venezuela’s Election Was Legitimate
P. Sainath
Uproar in India: And You Thought It Was Only About Farmers?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Will Biden’s America Stop Creating Terrorists?
Geoff Beckman
Hillbilly Happy Days: Lil’ Opie Lost in Appalachia
Brett Warnke
We Been Done That, Joe
Sonali Kolhatkar
How to Cure America’s Vaccine Paranoia
Phil Knight
Have the Machines Already Taken Over?
Lawrence Davidson
International Law vs. Eternal Recurrence
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange: COVID Risks and Campaigns for Pardon
Connor Freeman
Nothing Was Delivered: Trump’s Antiwar Deception
Dean Baker – Arjun Jayadev
Big Pharma Strikes Back
Cesar Chelala
An Opportunity to Normalize Relations with Cuba
B. Nimri Aziz
“Myopia:” Moroccan Director/Actor Sanaa Akroud’s Latest Screen Gem
Elizabeth Keyes
Abandoning Assange
Weekend Edition
December 11, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Richard D. Wolff
Can Progressives Save Biden From Disastrous Economic Policies?
Henry Giroux
The Centrality of Critical Education in Dark Times: a Tribute to Noam Chomsky on his 92nd Birthday
Rob Urie
Capitalism and the Green New Deal
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Negative Creep
Melvin Goodman
Biden’s Pentagon Pick: a Five-Sided Blunder
Ralph Nader
Go Vote Yourself a Raise, Georgia – You’ve Long Earned It
Charles Pierson
Trump’s Parting Shot at Yemen
Bill Quigley
Nineteen Tragic Facts About COVID-19
Richard C. Gross
Republican Madness
Kathleen Wallace
The Sociopathy Contagion
Eve Ottenberg
Who Will Be Labor Secretary?
Peter Byrne
Apocalypse Cow: The Future of Life at Point Reyes National Park
Binoy Kampmark
“I Told You So. You Damned Fools”: 75 Years of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The SEC Has a Graph of the Wall Street Short-Term Loan Market that Blew Up: It Needs a Surgeon General Warning Before Viewing
David Rosen
Will Trump Break-Up the Republican Party?
Martha Rosenberg
Does the Chicken Price Fixing Scandal Surprise Anyone?
David Rosnick
What Criticisms of Bolivia’s 2019 Elections Continue to Get Wrong
L. Ali Khan
Pukr: Palestinians, Uighurs, Kashmiris and Rohingyas
John Stanton
What is the United States of America? A Military Democracy
Robert Koehler
Embracing Ecological Realism
J.P. Linstroth
Why a “Re-Indigenization” of Society Makes Sense
Ron Jacobs
Of Thee I Sing
Yves Engler
Canada, Haiti and Hong Kong
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
What If Trump Had Worn (and Marketed) a Mask?
Victor Grossman
An Icy Rally With Burning Demands
Robert P. Alvarez
Mass Incarceration is Declining, But Not for Women
Paul Armentano
Get the Feds Out of the Way of Cannabis Reform
Jill Richardson
Failing Students Need Support, Not Blame
Louis Proyect
The Wrong Mank
Peter Mayo
Rossi, the Man With the Rapier Thrust
Mike Garrity
Trump’s BLM Withdraws Cattle Grazing Plan in Face of Environmental Lawsuits