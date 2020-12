by

Abandoning Assange

Assange dared

to care

for humanity.

Sacrificed himself

for the

“public interest.”

Too bad

the public

wasn’t interested.

Too obtuse.

This colossal goof

has cooked our proverbial “goose.”

Bill of Rights and

international law long gone.

Governmental criminality made strong.

WikiLeaks’ massive evidence

could have shattered big media’s

“conspiracy theorist” accusations.