Invasion of the Mental Snatchers

by

deep, vain slide

tromboneses

herald

our veinal sins

bloodclots

thickened

and thinned

by hiphop heparin

angina timpani

here comes the president

(you think, hail to the chief with shoes)

dum dum-da-dum dum-da dum da dum da dum duh

to the Press, calm practiced confidence

a man swooned, I love you

phones held high to snap selfies of the prez

face all copper tones to keep out the Covid hoax

announcing he’s the winner, he won, could he say it otherwise?

American flags for every nation we’ve neo-conned

standing in limp salutation behind him

then more music there goes the prez

dum dum-da-dum dum-da dum da dum da dum duh

Prez to the Press, the pundits to the middle people

the people who didn’t have to loot their TVs

— smashed glass panes, brokenness everywhere

gigging for food and rent and babies crying

like abstract saxes, coltranes from the get-go

born into the blues of the mighty whitey world

(if your product placement lived here, you’d be home today) —

to watch people like themselves loot democracy,

talking smack, even as they ransack each other’s minds

3 Square Deals on the table daily, kids

with a halfway decent chance of getting in Harvard

occasionally claiming to be Cherokee, edgy

where they’ll hear clarinet lectures from reedy apologists

maybe a guest lect sax from Slick Willy in shades

the Press, the pundits, but no liddle people

deep, vain

slide tromboneses, snares

a splash of brass cymbalism

herald our unoriginal sins

bloodclots thickened, liquored

arteries clogged fat with sin

our middle fingerlickin government

overflowing packaging in the bin

time to listen to Miles again

and Miles to go before I sleep

and Miles to go before I sleep