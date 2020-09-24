Articles
CounterPunch+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Articles Grid
☰
September 24, 2020
Farmer Dave Scher – Speak Of Love
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Biden’s Foreign Policy Advisors Show Loyalty to Israel, Defense Contractors
The CIA Book Publishing Operations
The Plot Against Libya
‘Collateral Murder’
Yemen’s Unending War
September 24, 2020
Jonathan Cook
The US is Using the Guardian to Justify Jailing Assange for Life. Why is the Paper So Silent?
Sasan Fayazmanesh
Voting for the Lesser of Two Evils: a Vicious Circle
Rev. William Alberts
Where Are the Christian Faith Leaders?
Steven Hill
Corona-fied: Employers Spying on Remote Workers in Their Homes
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Will Michele Flournoy Be the Angel of Death for the American Empire?
Vandana Shiva
Bill Gates’ Global Agenda and How We Can Resist His War on Life
Kenn Orphan
RBG and America’s Priestly Class
Chuck Collins
FinCen Files Shine Spotlight on Suspicious Bank Transfers
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming Burps, Bubbles, Simmers and Sours On
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Suicide, Hallucinations and Psychological Torture
Andrea Prasow
U.S. War Crimes in Yemen: It’s Time to Stop Looking the Other Way
George Ochenski
Trump’s Herd Mentality Won’t Save Us
Andrea Mazzarino
War Zone America? Perspectives on a Riven Nation from a Worried Military Spouse
Mel Gurtov
Defeating a Demagogue: A Reminder from History
Danny Antonelli
What Me Worry? Watching From Planet Europa
Kim C. Domenico
The Opposite of Fascism Is Joy; Without It, No Revolution!
Andrew Stewart
The Tragedy of Stephen F. Cohen and the Bolshevik Revolution
Stephen F. Eisenman
Waiting for Antifa
September 23, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Arming the Planet: the USA as the World’s Leading Weapons Dealer
Keegan James Sarmiento Kloer, David Correia, and Justin Bendell
Albuquerque Police, Mayor Ignore CDC Advice, Aggressively Police Unsheltered People During Pandemic
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Latest Trick: “Breaking the Law in a Limited And Specific Way”
Robert Hunziker
The Dying Planet Report 2020
C. Douglas Lummis
Monstrous Nothing
Dean Baker
Are Red State Governors Getting Their People Killed to Help Donald Trump’s Re-election Chances?
Binoy Kampmark
Dangerous Streamlining: Emergencies, Militarisation and Civil Liberties
Mike Hastie
When Truth Exposes the Unspeakable
Florina Rodov
Online Charter Schools Are Not a Solution to Education in a Pandemic
Sonali Kolhatkar
Democrats Mock the GOP for Denying Climate Science, But They are Still Addicted to Fossil Fuel Funders
Howard Lisnoff
Teaching During a Pandemic
Rob Okun
The End of “Climate Change”
Elliot Sperber
The Concept of the Weed
September 22, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Chaos Galore
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
3-Count Felon, JPMorgan Chase, Caught Laundering More Dirty Money
Patrick Cockburn
Boris Johnson is Failing So Badly Because He Still Thinks Like a Newspaper Columnist, a Disastrous Weakness During This Crisis
Ramzy Baroud
How Do Democrats and Republicans Differ on Palestine and Israel?
Mark Weisbrot
What the OAS Did to Bolivia
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Bolting Horses, Death Penalties and Plots of Eviction
Tom Engelhardt
Fire and Fury Like the World Has Never Seen (2020 Version)
John Kendall Hawkins
Tales From the Trump Apocalypse
Shamus Cooke
The Politics of Portland’s Protests
Jack Rasmus
Ginsburg’s Death and Trump’s Emerging Legal Coup D’Etat
Robby Sherwin
Righteous Rage
Thomas Knapp
Supreme Court: Playing for Time vs. Advise and Consent
Andrés Castro
Burning Torches in The Hood
September 21, 2020
Betty Medsger
The Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What to Learn From Her Successes and Failures
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]