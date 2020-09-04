Postal Banking: Brought to You By JP Morgan Chase?

Imagine if activists and elected officials were clamoring for emergency provision of food and McDonald’s offered to place a drive-thru window in every post office. Calling it #postalfood. That makes as much sense as JPMorgan Chase’s recent attempt to place its own ATMs in every post office and call it #postalbanking.

According to recent reports, JPMorgan Chase — the largest bank in the United States, with $3.2 trillion of assets — has offered to lease space from USPS in exchange for the “exclusive right” to solicit postal banking customers.

First off, let’s be clear: this is not “postal banking.” As Mehrsa Baradaran told Fast Company right after the news broke, “having a private middleman defeats the entire purpose of postal banking, which is a public bank competing against banks like JPMorgan Chase.”

Although some advocates have discussed ways private sector entities might facilitate postal banking — aiding in the provision of savings and checking accounts, electronic money transfers, cash and coin conversion, bill payment services, etc. — most proposals envision USPS, in conjunction with the Federal Reserve or the Treasury Department, taking the lead and retaining control.

That’s because postal banking is about building on the core fact that USPS is legally required to serve everyone at uniform price and quality, without centering the profit motive…like JPMorgan Chase does. Even if this Wall Street bank were to successfully place an ATM in every post office branch, people without the appropriate accounts would still be unable to use them. And people without JPMorgan Chase accounts wouldn’t be able to use the ATM without paying higher fees.