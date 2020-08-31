FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 31, 2020

A Festival of Distortion

by

The fake other worldly Republican national séance was marked by an orchestrated festival of lies, distortion, fear-mongering and cult-like worship of Donald Trump. At its apex, the people’s White House blatantly was used as a prop that violated a longtime tradition of not mixing up governing and politics.

This crowd of incompetent conservatives that fooled with us for 3 ½ years while its mafia don-like leader violated the tenets of this sacred democratic experiment, raking in financial benefits, has played with us again at a convention that created a Disneyland administration out of a dystopian nightmare.

The glitzy Las-Vegas-style flag-bedecked show focused on Trump’s law and order campaign, the denigration of his opponent, former vice president Joe Biden Jr., and the twisting of recent history that glorified the president as a champion of the people. There was no Republican platform for possibly the first time in the party’s 166-year history, only a pledge of loyalty to the president’s whims. So the party has no agenda. Trump certainly doesn’t.

“Rather than bring a new program to bear on the party, he has made the equivalent of a trade: total support for his personal and political concerns in exchange for almost total pursuit of conservative ideological interests,“ wrote New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie on Aug. 25.

The fairy tale convention unraveled for two hours each of four nights as if there were no crises spooling alongside its party atmosphere: no pandemic, no collapsing economy, no unemployment of about 30 million workers, no repeated demonstrations for racial justice — which are worsening — no shooting in Kenosha, Wis., that killed two people, no school closings and no leaving millions of people in limbo without financial help as the Republican-led Senate went on a monthlong break.

“It’s just one lie after another – lying, lying, lying, lying,” Biden said on the Democrat-friendly MSNBC on the final night of the convention.

Trump, trailing in the polls against Biden, repeatedly lied to us, treating us as if our memories had been surgically removed. They revised history, making it seem as if Trump had saved the planet from the coronavirus even though he downplayed it, saying it would disappear while governors pleaded for medical equipment to help save lives as he denounced Democrat-led cities. He even said the virus was not his responsibility.

America was left to fend for itself, leaderless but for a handful of Democratic governors. It’s as if a mad king had pushed the country into a twilight zone, the universe turned upside down in a cruel real-life demonstration of what it must be like to live in Orwell’s “1984,” where “ignorance is strength.”

The Trump-engineered coronation set the tone at the outset, with him telling the nation that in confronting the coronavirus and its COVID-19 that has killed nearly 180,000 Americans, “We did the exact right thing. We saved millions.” Right. Pure fantasy.

Instead, like some quack doctor, he offered cures like ingesting bleach or a malaria drug that medical experts said could be harmful.

Trump falsely asserted several times that it was he who guaranteed preexisting conditions would be covered by health insurance when it was President Barack Obama who included that in the Affordable Care Act. Rather, Trump has asked the Supreme Court to outlaw it, which could mean 22 million people would be without a health care safety net.

Yet his family and supporters exalted him in a sickening display of fealty, as if his second nomination for president were the Second Coming. They glossed over and reinvented a first term in which his handling of the coronavirus was a catastrophic disaster and appealed for a second as a panacea of governance, as if town criers were signaling all’s well.

The doomsday scenario portrayed by Trump and his allies against Biden and the “radical Democrats” should they win the election was all part of the convention’s law and order theme. Yet all of the current crises are occurring on Trump’s watch. But he dealt only with street protests, foolishly initially deploying unidentified federal agents to confront demonstrators.

“The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Vice President Mike Pence said in his keynote address.

Are we safe in Trump’s?

“Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens,” Trump said on the convention’s final night. He appeared to be appealing to suburban White women, who polls say are abandoning him.

Further, he forecast another coronavirus shutdown of the economy if Biden were elected and said, “The cost of the Biden shutdown would be measured in increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation, job loss and much more.”

Bottom line: What is sacrosanct, what has meaning, where is truth if the president stands before the nation and lies like a common criminal, no sense of propriety, no dignity, no class, dropping into a putrid swamp of dishonor of his own making?

What are we as a people, as a nation among nations, when a section of the Congress that is expected to oversee the executive branch becomes part of the foul stream bubbling up from within that swamp?

As for that séance, the spirits Trump and his Republican cohorts have summoned to whisk the president into a second term may wind up to be no more than “double, double, boil and trouble.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Richard C. Gross

Richard C. Gross, a career journalist at home and abroad, retired as the opinion page editor of The Baltimore Sun.

New from
CounterPunch

August 31, 2020
Marshall Auerback
The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape U.S. Foreign Policy for Years to Come
Richard C. Gross
A Festival of Distortion
David Rovics
Escalation in Portland
Binoy Kampmark
Waiting for the Old Bailey: Julian Assange and Britain’s Judicial Establishment
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Why U.S. Political Scientists Are Arguing That Evo Morales Should Be the President of Bolivia
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Sam Pizzigati
How We Can Save Aviation Without Enriching Airline CEOs
Robert Fantina
Will Trump Pardon Edward Snowden?
Kenn Orphan
The Empty Theater
Graham Peebles
No Going Back: It’s All Got to Change
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Sri Lanka and Turkey: an Interview with the Turkish Ambassador, R. Demet Şekercioğlu
CounterPunch News Service
 Biggest Timber Sale in Memory Cancelled in Bitterroot National Forest  
Weekend Edition
August 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Kenosha Unsurprising
John Davis
No Fire Without Smoke
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Great Balls of Ire at the RNC
Rob Urie
Identity, Race and Electoral Politics
Brian Cloughley
Washington Schemes to Heat Up the Arctic
Joseph Natoli
Clear Markers and Dark Delusions
W. T. Whitney
Under Capitalism Black Lives Are Adrift and Vulnerable
Erik Molvar
William Perry Pendley Must Go
Gene Glickman
The Short Life and Long Afterlife of Fred Hampton
Dean Baker
The Comeback of Manufacturing Jobs: MAGA Land and the Real World
Thomas Knapp
Nick Sandmann: GOP’s Poster Child for Fake Victimhood
Paul Edwards
American Recessional
Louis Proyect
Class Reductionism and Environmental Racism
Serge Halimi
Restoration in Washington?
Matthew Hoh
The American Way of War, a Required Reading List
Binoy Kampmark
Catholics Against Nukes: Archbishop Wester’s Hiroshima Vigil
Eve Ottenberg
The COVID Heroism of Cuban Doctors
Dave Lindorff
Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang!
Jill Richardson
Where Trump is Getting His Lines
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza Escalation as Reflection of Israel’s Political Rivalry
Lee Camp
We Gawk at Nonsense Political Theater While the Real Enemies Go Unnoticed
Peter Gowan
Small Towns Don’t Need Military Helicopters
James Bovard
FDR’s Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the “Good War”
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Quadrennial Clusterfuck
Ann Marie Miller
Tired of Police Shootings? Cut Military Spending
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness
Missy Comley Beattie
Shit Bowl Country
Ron Jacobs
Life in the Ultra Resistance: A Tale of the Catholic Left
Mel Gurtov
The Israel-UAE Agreement: Good for a Few, Bad for Most
Myles Hoenig
Black Lives Don’t Matter (To Congress)
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail