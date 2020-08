by

A Republican Pledge of Allegiance

Upon hearing that the Republican Convention this year would have no actual platform, just a pledge of loyalty and support to the whims and person of Donald J. Trump…

I pledge allegiance

To the Trump,

And his polarized states of America.

And to all the lackeys

Enabling his reign:

One hustle, under Don,

Unindictable,

With fraudulence

And cruelty

For all.