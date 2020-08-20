Home
August 20, 2020
Before Kamala Harris, There Was Charlotta Bass
More articles by:
CP Editor
August 20, 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Torturing Assange: An Interview with Andrew Fowler
Samia Nasir Khoury
Woe to the Powerless! Once Again Palestinians Are Paying the Price
Monika Zgustova
Prague’s Fights Over Kundera: Biography From the Files of the Secret Police
David Schultz
When It Comes to Trump v. Biden Yoga Berra is Right: It Ain’t Over Till it’s Over
Ramzy Baroud
Hands off Lebanon: Macron’s Self-serving ‘New Pact’ Must Be Shunned
Dilip Hiro
Donald Trump is Losing His Tech War with China and Doesn’t Even Know It
Mike Garrity
Battling “The Empire” of Gang Green Collaborators, Timber Industry, and Trump’s Forest Service in the North Cascades
Chuck Collins – Omar Ocampo
Twelve US Billionaires Have a Combined $1 Trillion
Dean Baker
A Note on Lost GDP During the Shutdown
Howard Lisnoff
Celebrity, War, and Presidential Elections
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Disgraceful Assault on the Post Office
Danny Antonelli
On Vacation. No Internet. No News.
Marc Norton
Giants and Warriors Workers Fight Back
Cecil Brown
Bring Back Affirmative Action to UC Berkeley
August 19, 2020
Robert Hunziker
Greenland Succumbs
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Will There Ever be Elections Again in Bolivia?
Keegan James Sarmiento Kloer – David Correia
Mayor Keller’s Killer Cops: An Assessment of Court-Ordered Police Reform in Albuquerque
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Post Office and the Census Bureau
Patrick Bond – Dominic Brown
World Bank’s Rating Obsession Will Negate Debt Justice
Paul Edwards
On Capital Punishment
David Rovics
Pandemic Panhandling
Sam Pizzigati
A Moment of Reckoning for Greed on the Gridiron
Dean Baker
The Simple Fix For Corporate Income Tax: Tax Stock Returns
Binoy Kampmark
Foiled in the Security Council: The United States, Extending Arms Embargoes and Iran
Daniel Warner
Minsk as a Rival of Geneva? No! No! and No!
Clark T. Scott
The Terrorizing Simultaneity of Bounty
John Kendall Hawkins
Dalí and the Marx Brothers: The Mirror Scene that Crashed
Nick Licata
Defecting From Trump’s GOP
August 18, 2020
Dave Lindorff
Gassing Immigrants with a Highly Toxic Industrial Disinfectant in Detention
John Feffer
What Will Trump Do to the World to Win Re-Election?
Richard C. Gross
Trump Holds the Mail Hostage
Mike Bader
Industrial Recreation isn’t Conservation
Lawrence Davidson
Seth Rogen Turns the Truth Into a Joke
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
Don’t be Hoodwinked by Trump’s UAE-Israel “Peace Deal”
Yixia Cai – Shawn Fremstad
The COVID Pandemic and the Housing Crisis
Bob Lord – Lee Price
The Basic Case for a Wealth Tax
James Bovard
Why I Write
Leia Barnett
A Child of Drought: On Climate Resilience, Community, and Love
Lauren Novosat
Money Becomes King: University Greed in the Midst of a Global Pandemic
Binoy Kampmark
In Denial: Australia, Human Rights and Climate Change
Julian Vigo
How Software Companies Might Lead Us Out of Our E-Waste Dilemma
Ralph Nader
Needed: Indicators for Measuring Injustice and Societal Decay
Ira Deulgaonkar
India’s Frontline Health Workers Laboring Through the Lockdown
Thomas Knapp
Harris’ Problem Isn’t Her Identity, It’s Her Politics
August 17, 2020
Mike Hastie
Never Surrender in Portland, Oregon
