FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 14, 2020

The Truth About Prince Philip

by

With all the current furore about Prince Andrew, it is worth remembering that the biggest scandal about the monarchy has yet to break. A revelation a long time in the making. I don’t know quite how to say this but the simple truth is…

Prince Philip is a zombie. 

I should be clear. I don’t mean this in a metaphorical sense. I am not saying – because he is a decadent, crusty, crazed, hate-filled canker who regards the modern world through the sallow, yellowing eyes of a syphilitic wreck – that there is merely something ‘zombie-like’ in Prince Philip’s demeanour. I mean that he is…quite literally…a member of the undead.

For Prince Phillip is now over 305 years old. There are paintings of him long before the time of cameras. In his work, ‘The Rakes Progress’, the 18th century painter and satirist William Hogarth captured a figure that bears a remarkable resemblance to Prince Philip lounging at the back of a Covent Garden brothel. Later still, there are grainy images of Prince Philip haunting the fog-covered streets of London in the time of the Hansom cab and the Ripper.

As an on-and-off journalist I have known about the rumours for a while. But much of it has been kept from the public eye. Specifically the most shocking secret of all. The reason for his longevity.

Every night Buckingham Palace sends a mysterious and sinister detachment into the shadowy back-alleys of the dark, gaping cityscape. They are known, informally, as the ‘Phil-Reapers’. Their task – to seize homeless people, to dispatch of them and to harvest their organs. These are then taken back to the Palace to provide the raw material by which Prince Philip is able to ‘regenerate’ in his ‘blood chamber’.

Of course, the press never report on this. Occasionally, just before closing time in some dimly-lit bar, Fleet Street hacks will talk about it in fearful, brandy-laced whispers, before – with a shudder – pulling up their coat collars and heading out into the dark London night.

But in the highest echelons of power, they know the truth. And they have always known. So when Boris Johnson enacts his bumbling spiel before the bright light of the cameras, when he tells you that the monarchy is ‘beyond reproach’ – notice how, in the same speech, he will often add something more. He will inform you, brightly, just how the Conservatives have presided over a ‘fall in the levels of homelessness’…that London’s homeless population is decreasing all the time.

And indeed it is.  

But the glossy brightness of that artificial smile will never conceal the fact that the shadows are creeping closer from the edges. Ever closer. And for those denizens of our great and ancient capital, I would ask of you only this.  When Big Ben chimes at the stroke of midnight, take the opportunity to clasp a loved one to you. Warm your hands by the crackling hearth. Pull the covers of your bedclothes tight, before drifting off into gentle slumber.  But never forget. Somewhere out there, somewhere outside the small, faint periphery of human life. Somewhere in the vast darkness beyond, the darkness which waits eternal to receive every human existence. It is in that infinite blackness where Prince Philip feeds.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tony McKenna

Tony McKenna’s journalism has been featured by Al Jazeera, The Huffington Post, ABC Australia, New Internationalist, The Progressive, New Statesman and New Humanist. His books include Art, Literature and Culture from a Marxist Perspective (Macmillan), The Dictator, the Revolution, the Machine: A Political Account of Joseph Stalin (Sussex Academic Press) a novel, The Dying Light (New Haven Publishing) and Toward Forever: Radical Refletions on History and Art  (Zero Books).

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
August 14, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Matthew Hoh
Lights! Camera! Kill! Hollywood, the Pentagon and Imperial Ambitions.
Joseph Grosso
Bloody Chicken: Inside the American Poultry Industry During the Time of COVID
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: It Had to be You
Pete Dolack
Business as Usual Equals Many Extra Deaths from Global Warming
Paul Street
Whispers in the Asylum (Seven Days in August)
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
Predatory Capitalism and the Nuclear Threat in the Age of Trump
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
‘Magical Thinking’ has Always Guided the US Role in Afghanistan
Ramzy Baroud
The Politics of War: What is Israel’s Endgame in Lebanon and Syria?
Ron Jacobs
It’s a Sick Country
Eve Ottenberg
Trump’s Plan: Gut Social Security, Bankrupt the States
Richard C. Gross
Trump’s Fake News
Jonathan Cook
How the Guardian Betrayed Not Only Corbyn But the Last Vestiges of British Democracy
Joseph Natoli
What Trump and the Republican Party Teach Us
Robert Fisk
Can Lebanon be Saved?
Brian Cloughley
Will Biden be Less Belligerent Than Trump?
Kenn Orphan
We Do Not Live in the World of Before
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Compromise & the Status Quo
Andrew Bacevich
Biden Wins, Then What?
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Criminology of Global Warming
Michael Welton
Toppled Monuments and the Struggle For Symbolic Space
Prabir Purkayastha
Why 5G is the First Stage of a Tech War Between the U.S. and China
Daniel Beaumont
The Reign of Error
Adrian Treves – John Laundré
Science Does Not Support the Claims About Grizzly Hunting, Lethal Removal
David Rosen
A Moment of Social Crisis: Recalling the 1970s
Maximilian Werner
Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf: Textual Manipulations in Anti-wolf Rhetoric
Pritha Chandra
Online Education and the Struggle over Disposable Time
Robert Koehler
Learning from the Hibakushas
Seth Sandronsky
Teaching in a Pandemic: an Interview With Mercedes K. Schneider
Dean Baker
Financing Drug Development: What the Pandemic Has Taught Us
Greta Anderson
Blaming Mexican Wolves for Livestock Kills
Dean Baker
Rental Inflation Appears to be Slowing, Especially in High-Priced Cities
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Meaning of the Battle of Salamis
Mel Gurtov
The World Bank’s Poverty Illusion
Paul Gilk
The Great Question
Rev. Susan K. Williams Smith
Trump Doesn’t Want Law and Order
Martin Cherniack
Neo-conservatism: The Seductive Lure of Lying About History
James Haught
White Christian Bigotry
Nicky Reid
Pick a Cold War, Any Cold War!
George Wuerthner
Zombie Legislation: the Latest Misguided Wildfire Bill
Lee Camp
The Execution of Elephants and Americans
Christopher Brauchli
I Read the News Today, Oh Boy…
Tony McKenna
The Truth About Prince Philip
Louis Proyect
MarxMail 2.0
Sidney Miralao
Get Military Recruiters Out of Our High Schools
Jon Hochschartner
Okra of Time
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail