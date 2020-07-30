FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 30, 2020

The Tory 1000

by

It is night, the type of bleak, starless night where one can make out the forms of great clouds, vast palls of blackness hovering over the London skyline like so much choking, toxic smog. Below, the river slashes through the sleeping city, a twisting gash of black-bubbling water, hissing with the corpses of the diseased and the dead, slowly putrefying in its darkness.

Gradually, the outlines of a large building begin to hove into view – a great warehouse surrounded by an electrified perimeter and snarling barbed wire, a warehouse whose vast windows are clogged over in a dull rusty grime. But still we move closer, an invisible presence on the air, passing through the walls, into the building’s insides.

There we can make out two figures stood in the gloom. The first is dressed in a lab-coat; a bespectacled figure who gesticulates as he speaks, a strung-out individual who has drunk way too much coffee, twitchy with fatigue and anxiety. The other figure is taller, immobile – as you get closer the recognition begins to dawn. For it is none other than the government’s special advisor Dominic Cummings.

Only at the same time it is not quite him at all. For this figure has no pupils; rather his eyes are entirely black. And where his nose should be, there are instead two lizard-like slits. His skin is a pale, translucent white – the colour of bleached bone. You suddenly understand; this is the face behind the mask, this is the real Cummings, denuded of his human apparel. His voice is toneless and deathly in the gloom.

‘Well, what do you have for me?’ he commands.

The other man at once begins to yabber excitedly.

‘My liege, my master – this one is the best yet. We have denuded it of all emotion, we have stripped it of the very possibility of empathy. The new model has been programmed entirely in line with the requirements drawn up by Conservative Party HQ – it can’t be reasoned with, it can’t be appealed to, and it will never…ever stop…’

The Dark Lord/Cummings raises his hand, cutting the other off mid-sentence.

‘Enough, let’s get to it.’

The other walks over to a large wooden container. He speaks in a softer voice now, almost reverentially.

‘My Lord, I present to you… The Tory 1000!’

He creaks open the tall wooden panel on the front of the box. Cummings leans forward. At first there is nothing but darkness, the darkness of a tomb. But then you catch the dull glinting glow of two dots of silver which gradually become eyes, as from the black, a human shaped figure begins to assume form, lurching forward.  It is dressed in a business suit; the pigmentation of its smooth skin is exceptionally lifelike – manicured fingernails shine dully in the shadows. And yet, despite the attention to detail; those eyes – they are doll’s eyes, a mannequin’s eyes – there is no soul which lives behind them.

Only the ghost in the machine.

The Dark Lord/Cummings looks at the figure before speaking in a sudden, staccato burst:

‘Why did the government legally downgrade Covid 19 from a high consequence infectious disease to one which didn’t require the same level of PPE support for medical staff?’

The machine’s head swings round violently towards Cummings, its inanimate eyes, glowing, lit by a sudden manic intensity.

‘I want to be absolutely clear,’ it shrills, ‘we have been following scientific advice on this throughout…’

‘But what about those people who have lost their lives due to inadequate safe-guarding?’ the Dark Lord/Cummings presses.

The machine lurches forward, its face set in a dull, dead rictus grimace of determination.

‘The science on this is developing all the time, it is an unprecedented virus…BUT LET ME BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR. WE HAVE BEEN ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT WE ARE FOLLOWING THE SCIENTIFIC ADVICE. THE PUBLIC KNOWS THAT, ON THIS ISSUE, WE ARE FOLLOWING THE VERY LATEST ADVICE, THE LATEST SCIENTIFIC ADVICE, THE SCIENTIFIC ADVICE THAT I WANT TO BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR ABOUT. WE HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING THIS ADVICE FROM THE VERY START OF THIS CRISIS. NHS. GREAT BRITISH PUBLIC. SCIENTIFIC ADVICE…’

The Dark Lord/ Cummings turns to the diminutive scientist in whose bearing one can detect a slight tremble. The black films of the government’s ‘special adviser’s’ eyes gleam malevolent and gleeful. The one word resonates the smoky darkness.

‘Excellent!!!!!!!!’

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/furious-piers-morgan-accuses-clueless-21937437

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tony McKenna

Tony McKenna’s journalism has been featured by Al Jazeera, The Huffington Post, ABC Australia, New Internationalist, The Progressive, New Statesman and New Humanist. His books include Art, Literature and Culture from a Marxist Perspective (Macmillan), The Dictator, the Revolution, the Machine: A Political Account of Joseph Stalin (Sussex Academic Press) a novel, The Dying Light (New Haven Publishing) and Toward Forever: Radical Refletions on History and Art  (Zero Books).

New from
CounterPunch

July 30, 2020
Tony McKenna
The Tory 1000
July 29, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Environment and Its Inhabitants
Vijay Prashad – Alejandro Bejarano
‘We Will Coup Whoever We Want’: Elon Musk and the Overthrow of Democracy in Bolivia
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Russia Report on the “Londongrad Laundromat”
Joseph Natoli
Law & Order vs. Anarchy, Personal Freedom vs. Medical Science
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Nobel Nomination and Baldwin’s Call to “Begin Again”
Nick Pemberton
Black Lives Matter and the Nuclear Family
Thomas Knapp
“Anarchist” is not an Insult
Ramzy Baroud
‘Feeding a Bedouin’: Roy Oz and Israel’s Outrageous Racism 
Jyoti Shinoli
Laborers’ Lives: Migrating Feet, Settled Grief
Michael Welton
Sources of Hope in Habermas
Binoy Kampmark
Mephistopheles of Wall Street: Goldman Sachs, 1MDB and the Malaysian Settlement
William Astore
Killing Democracy in America
Marshall Sahlins
No Moaning for the Barr
CounterPunch News Service
Coalition to New Mexico Oil Regulators: Put People, Health First
July 28, 2020
Brian Trautman
Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’: A Nonviolent Resistance Campaign with Historical Precedent
Byrd McDaniel – Paul M. Renfro
Disability is Shaping the 2020 Presidential Race—But Not in the Way That It Should
Richard D. Wolff
Many Terms That Are Frequently Used to Describe Capitalism Simply Don’t Hold Up Under Scrutiny
John Feffer
Feds Attack! Trump’s Paramilitaries Invade American Cities
Marshall Auerback
Even If Biden Wins in a Blowout, the Economy Still Isn’t Coming Back
Vincent Emanuele
Winning Requires Vision, Strategy, and Numbers
Jeff Cohen
Democratic Leaders Have Blocked Real Healthcare Reform for Decades. Time to Give ‘Em Hell.
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump is Daring Us to Stop Him
Jeff Mackler
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the U.S. War Machine Presses On
Nick Licata
Biden Surges in the Polls But Trump Doubles Down on the Economy to Stop Him
Binoy Kampmark
Revisions on China: Abandoning the Nixon Legacy
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Peter Bohmer
Raise the Social Cost: an Important Strategic Concept
Gary Olson
The Bonus Army Protest
William Hughes
Two Rebels Against the Establishment: Oliver Stone and Edward Snowden
Mamata Pared
“What Should My Family Do?” Out of Work, Food and Money in Maharashtra
John Stanton
The United States Faces Irreparable Damage in a Cold or Hot Conventional War with China and its Allies
Elliot Sperber
Democritus/Democracy 
July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Patrick Cockburn
The Media Manipulator: Why Trump’s Distractions May Not Save Him This Time
Paul Street
Lawless State: Go Ask Donald, Joe, and Barack
Nick Pemberton
Police Are The Real Cancel Culture
Ralph Nader
Fed Guarantees Unproductive Debt and Perilous Speculation
Coco Das
Three Questions for the “Resistance”
Mike Hastie
The Heart of Darkness in Portland
Sophia Paslaski
SCOTUS’ Birth Control Decision Favors Medicare for All
Binoy Kampmark
Climate Change Litigation: the Australian Government Gets Sued
Graham Peebles
The Volatile Path to Democracy in Ethiopia
Howard Lisnoff
A Symbol of Hate
Robert Fantina
Boogaloo Movement: USA Far Right is Growing Thanks to Donald Trump
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail