by

No Moaning for the Barr

Trump is thy evening star,

and when he calls for thee

there will be no stopping of the Barr

from bending at the knee.

Night comes and voters bell

and after that defeat

and there will be no sadness of farewell

when they retreat,

for though from our country‘s place

the knaves did bear us far

they will see the devil face to face,

and we Joe Biden’s star