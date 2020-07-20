FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 20, 2020

Imagine Yourself With Two Abusive Boyfriends …

by

Artwork: Stephen Brown.

One comes home from work, gets blind drunk, beats you, rapes you, and then molests your two-year-old child. The other comes home from work, gets blind drunk, beats you, rapes you, and then falls asleep. Naturally, you would not want either. But if you had to choose – as you have to choose between Trump and Biden because to abstain is tantamount to voting for one or the other – surely you would choose the one who didn’t molest your two-year-old child.

Any other choice would be stupid – as stupid as abstaining in the upcoming Presidential election. Because not voting (or voting for the Green Party candidate) is the same as voting for Trump.

People who signal their virtue and moral incorruptibility by refusing to vote for the (admittedly only slightly) less worse choice in the upcoming Presidential election make me crazy. They talk as if voting for Biden will forever prohibit them – once the election is over – from continuing to organize against Biden and his coterie of war-mongering Wall Street puppet masters just as fiercely as they organized against Trump and his coterie of war-mongering Wall Street puppet masters.

We are all perfectly clear that Biden and what he stands for are repugnant. There is not a single good reason to vote for him – except that not to do so will help Trump win a second term as President.

After the election, every Biden voter can remove the clothespin from his or her nose and resume organizing for socialist reform of the economy, defunding the police, dismantling our 800 overseas military bases, providing free health care for all, free college for all, etc., and – if it can’t be taken over – fleeing the Democratic Party entirely to form a vital new grass roots alternative (the somnambulatory Green Party should not be the model) that will field candidates able to inspire a majority of voters.

On paper, and in law, this is still a democratic republic. A majority of voters can legally create any kind of government it wants. That it has not done so, and may never do so, means only that it will be forever condemned to have the government it deserves.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Steve Brown

New from
CounterPunch

July 20, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
The UK and US are Starting a New Cold War with Russia and China, So What are These Governments Trying to Hide?
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates’ “Exercise Of Power”: More Confessions From a Windsock
W. T. Whitney
Trump Administration Wants to Deprive Cubans of Food
Jack Rasmus
What Lies Ahead
Dave Lindorff
Watching Constitutionally Protected Freedoms Die in Oregon
Michael Gawdzik
What Happens When School Reopens? A Teacher’s Letter to His Administration
Richard C. Gross
Trump AWOL on Coronavirus
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Tries to Cash in on Covid Shutdowns With Its Best-Selling Drug
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
“How Trump Stole 2020″— An Interview With Greg Palast
stclair
The Pentagon Confronts the Pandemic: Or How to Make War, American-Style, Possible Again
Ron Jacobs
Is a Feminist City Potentially a Humane City?
Howard Lisnoff
Outside the Clinic Doors
David Swanson
Be Kind to Those Offended By It
Steve Brown
Imagine Yourself With Two Abusive Boyfriends …
Thom Hartmann
The Disastrous Handling of the Pandemic is Libertarianism in Action, Will Americans Finally Say Good Riddance?
Elliot Sperber
Saint Sabato Rodia
Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Crisis and the Question of Capitalism
Richard D. Wolff
Why Government Mostly Helps People Who Need It the Least…Even During a Crisis
Samantha Bruegger
Of Toddlers, Wolves, and Public Lands Ranchers
Paul Street
Trump: White Bread Not Yet Toasted
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
The East-Bound Wind Causes a Storm in the West: Iran-China Sign Long-Term Trade Agreement
Joseph Natoli
Dark Army of Enablers
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Meaning of BB King in the Age of BLM
Robert Hunziker
The Sky Is Falling – Yes – No
Evaggelos Vallianatos
On the Separation of Church and State
Susan Block
Behind the #MeToo Headlines with JoAnn Wypijewski
Kerron Ó Luain
Class Disparities and Child Abuse in Ireland 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Where Have All the Demos Gone? Cappies Killed ‘Em, One By One
Robert Fantina
The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Proposed Origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Eve Ottenberg
Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy
Lee Camp
The Life-Saving Covid-19 Drugs You’ve Never Heard Of (and Why)
Monika Zgustova
In Lockdown With Edward Hopper’s Prophetic Paintings
Ramzy Baroud
Good News from Washington: AIPAC, Israel Losing to Progressive Democrats
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Warnings Grow: “We are in a Massive Economic Downturn”
Jeff Bryant
After Years of Underfunding, Public School Teachers are Now Supposed to Save the Economy?
Louis Proyect
Thoughts on Bayard Rustin Nostalgia
Lindsay Koshgarian
Cut the Pentagon Budget 10 Percent and Invest in Public Health
Laura Flanders
We Treasure What We Measure
Nick Pemberton
We Can’t Cancel Class
Mary Miller - Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
David Swanson
Legislation in Congress Would Require Flying Flag With Pentagon on It
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump’s ‘Plan’ Is Simply to Make the Virus and Its Casualties Disappear
Kenn Orphan
Running the World, Since 1776
Jon Rynn
A New Eco-Economic Paradigm
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail