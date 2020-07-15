FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 15, 2020

Audacity and Hope in the Summer of Discontent

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

We are in the summer of discontent, overwhelmed by the pandemic, civil unrest and economic hardship. In what seems ages ago, Barack Obama talked of the audacity of hope. That audacity now appears as neither audacious nor hopeful. Obama’s “Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream” seem more like a nightmare than a dream. With the pandemic growing in many parts of the United States and the world, and with civil unrest increasing because of greater awareness of gross violations of human rights, that euphoria has long gone.

Where is the audacity today? Where is the hope?

The UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights painted a devastating picture of the global situation in his recent final report. Not content with the usual platitudes, Philip Alston told The Guardian: “Even before Covid-19, we squandered a decade in the fight against poverty, with misplaced triumphalism blocking the very reforms that could have prevented the worst impact of the pandemic.”

Alston has a most impressive record of telling it like it is. As United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions from 2004 to 2010, he condemned the United States and other countries for their arbitrary executions. In that final report, he pointed to the U.S’s record of illegal targeted killings: “The United States has used drones and airstrikes for targeted killings in the armed conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, where the operations are conducted (to the extent publicly known) by the armed forces. The US also reportedly adopted a secret policy of targeted killings soon after the attacks of 11 September 2001, pursuant to which the Government has credibly been alleged to have engaged in targeted killings in the territory of other States.”

In his final report on extreme poverty in his current role as Special Rapporteur, Alston went beyond specific country condemnation by attacking the multilateral UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs): “Rather than providing a roadmap for states to tackle the critical problems of our time, the energy surrounding the SDG process has gone into generating colourful posters and bland reports that describe the glass as one-fifth full rather than four-fifths empty.”

In addition to criticizing the UN, the NYU law professor was also dubious about the role of the private sector in reducing poverty. He said: “…multinational companies and investors draw guaranteed profits from public coffers, while poor communities are neglected and underserved.”

International institutions like the World Bank that are supposed to help alleviate poverty were not spared in Alston’s tour d’horizon. For Alston, “Even before the pandemic, 3.4 billion people, nearly half the world, lived on less than $5.50 a day. That number has barely declined since 1990.” This revelation from someone who dared to visit the United States and the United Kingdom rather than traditional impoverished Third World countries as Special Rapporteur. As he noted: “Over the past decade, the UN, world leaders and pundits have promoted a self-congratulatory message of impending victory over poverty, but almost all of these accounts rely on the World Bank’s international poverty line, which is utterly unfit for the purpose of tracking such progress.”

After reading Alston’s audacious report, one looks for glimmers of hope.

Try reading Bryan Stevenson’s Just Mercy, listen to his 2012 Ted Talk or watch the 2020 movie based on the book. As a young lawyer out of Harvard Law School, Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative to help the poor and wrongly condemned in the United States. Through his efforts as well as those of other lawyers who joined him, minors have been spared life sentences without parole and many wrongly condemned to the death penalty have been freed.

Stevenson wrote of the situation in the U.S. in 2014: “Today we have the highest rate of incarceration in the world. The prison population has increased from 300,000 people in the early 1970s to 2.3 million people today. There are nearly six million people on probation or on parole. One in every fifteen people born in the United States in 2001 is expected to go to jail or prison; one in every three black male babies born in this century is expected to be incarcerated. We have shot, hanged, gassed, electrocuted, and lethally injected hundreds of people to carry out legally sanctioned executions.”

He and his colleagues have done something to alleviate that situation. Stevenson has been able to influence laws about sentencing minors through pleadings before the Supreme Court. He has been able to sensitive authorities in the South about the horrendous conditions in prisons, although much remains to be done.

What is the relation between Alston and Stevenson? Philip Alston has gone where few have dared. His reports on extrajudicial killing and extreme poverty are examples of clear-sighted, objective analyses that challenge many of the accepted paradigms. He is audacious. Bryan Stevenson has also gone where few have dared. He has taken on racism, the death penalty and prison conditions mostly in the South of the United States where violations of basic human rights have been flagrantly violated. He has given hope to thousands of prisoners as well as to young lawyers who have followed his example.

Philip Alston and Bryan Stevenson are true examples of the audacity of hope.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner

Daniel Warner is the author of An Ethic of Responsibility in International Relations. (Lynne Rienner). He lives in Geneva.

New from
CounterPunch

July 15, 2020
Jennifer Loewenstein
Forging Greater Israel: Annexation by Any Other Name
John Davis
This is No Way to Live
Melvin Goodman
Bolton’s Book is Not the “Bomb” as Advertised
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s “Blundering Brilliance”…Now Only the Blundering Remains
Daniel Warner
Audacity and Hope in the Summer of Discontent
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Propaganda Beyond Trump
Omar Ramahi
Hagia Sophia and the Catastrophe of Symbolism
Binoy Kampmark
The Yeezy Effect: Kanye West Joins the Presidential Race
Robin Wonsley – Ty Moore
Minneapolis Ballot Measure to Dismantle the Police Will Test the Strength of Our Movement
Robert Jensen
‘Cancel Culture’ Cannot Erase a Strong Argument
Tom Clifford
Jack Charlton, Soccer and Ireland’s Working Class
July 14, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Canceling the Cancel Culture: Enriching Discourse or Dumbing it Down?
Patrick Cockburn
Boris Johnson Should not be Making New Global Enemies When His Country is in a Shambles
Frank Joyce
Lift From the Bottom? Yes.
Richard C. Gross
The Crackdown on Foreign Students
Steven Salaita
Should We Cancel “Cancel Culture”?
Paul Street
Sorry, the Chicago Blackhawks Need to Change Their Name and Logo
Jonathan Cook
‘Cancel Culture’ Letter is About Stifling Free Speech, Not Protecting It
John Feffer
The Global Rushmore of Autocrats
C. Douglas Lummis
Pillar of Sand in Okinawa
B. Nimri Aziz
Soft Power: Americans in Its Grip at Home Must Face the Mischief It Wields by BNimri Aziz July 11/2020
Cesar Chelala
What was lost when Ringling Bros. Left the Circus
Dan Bacher
California Regulators Approve 12 New Permits for Chevron to Frack in Kern County
George Wuerthner
Shrinking Wilderness in the Gallatin Range
Lawrence Davidson
Woodrow Wilson’s Racism: the Basis For His Support of Zionism
Binoy Kampmark
Mosques, Museums and Politics: the Fate of Hagia Sophia
Dean Baker
Propaganda on Government Action and Inequality from David Leonhardt
July 13, 2020
Gerald Sussman
The Russiagate Spectacle: Season 2?
Ishmael Reed
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Perry Mason Moment
Jack Rasmus
Why the 3rd Quarter US Economic ‘Rebound’ Will Falter
W. T. Whitney
Oil Comes First in Peru, Not Coronavirus Danger, Not Indigenous Rights
Ralph Nader
The Enduring Case for Demanding Trump’s Resignation
Raghav Kaushik – Arun Gupta
On Coronavirus and the Anti-Police-Brutality Uprising
Deborah James
Digital Trade Rules: a Disastrous New Constitution for the Global Economy Written by and for Big Tech
Howard Lisnoff
Remembering the Nuclear Freeze Movement and Its Futility
Sam Pizzigati
Will the Biden-Sanders Economic Task Force Rattle the Rich?
Allen Baker
Trump’s Stance on Foreign College Students Digs US Economic Hole Even Deeper
Binoy Kampmark
The Coronavirus Seal: Victoria’s Borders Close
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Power, Knowledge and Virtue
Weekend Edition
July 10, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Lynnette Grey Bull
Trump’s Postcard to America From the Shrine of Hypocrisy
Anthony DiMaggio
Free Speech Fantasies: the Harper’s Letter and the Myth of American Liberalism
David Yearsley
Morricone: Maestro of Music and Image
Jeffrey St. Clair
“I Could Live With That”: How the CIA Made Afghanistan Safe for the Opium Trade
Rob Urie
Democracy and the Illusion of Choice
Paul Street
Imperial Blind Spots and a Question for Obama
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail