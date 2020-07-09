by

Lead the Way: a Call to Youth

Yo, it ain’t funny

We can’t even breathe

in your land of milk n honey

gone crazy run by money

Hmm, what’s a kid to do?

Become a player? Learn to sue?

They call it freedom

Us under their thumb

But no, we ain’t dumb

Yo, it’s so broken

People chokin

Buy your token

They be jokin you

pokin you

befo you know it

they be smokin you

Media spin

Technology win

Puppet masters grin

For more wars

Spreading global carnage

while people eatin garbage

Some be sayin get up stand up

Some escapin o holdin out a tin cup

Others gettin faith based

We all bein disgraced

Historical truths must be faced

Fear and garbage be what they sellin

Yo kids, what you smellin?

Bullshit, that’s right

it ain’t got no light

Heads ain’t right

can’t sleep at night

that pill from Big Pharma

messin with yo karma

No mo ADD, diet pills,

nip and tuck

what the fuck

I ain’t yo puppet, so stuff it

My beauty natural

CIA, COVID play, algorithmed

it got no rhythm

Trapped in the net

we won’t forget

da legacy of racism, death and greed

Whatever happened to da simple good deed?

Orange man telling lies

a solipsistic prick makin us sick

got no compassion, a nasty assassin

just grating and hating

wants his burger and fries

We see a greater prize

No more Wall Street bailouts, cemented poverty,

cops just protecting property

No mo trickle down you clown

it’s time for trickle up green yup

History’s a lesson of real power

against an artificial tower

Look around, look up n see within

Regain that innocence and wonder

before da system came as thunder

Hold that love high above

show it as a perfect dove

it brings us healin

Care and share, don’t despair

we ain’t got the time

Bring the love, don’t hate

it ain’t got that rhyme

We got much work to do

we need you on it too

So elevate your game

nothin stays the same

A change is gonna come

bringin mo than this crumb

it’s happenin happenin

They call it a riot

but it’s an uprisin

People power’s on the horizon

Can’t you feel it?

Don’t let nobody steal it

We can seal it

You are not alone

let’s bring it on home

We see what’s going on

n won’t be a pawn

of systemic induction

leadin to destruction

So find yourself find yourself

Feel your essence

Lift it n raise it

Soon we will praise it

Find yourself find yourself

There is a better way

Let me hear you say

there’s a better way better way

So find yourself find yourself

n lead the way to a brighter day