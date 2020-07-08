FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 8, 2020

The Breonna Taylor Bridge

by

The Breonna Taylor Bridge 

If you’ve ever wondered why
The circle’s so defined
Blame those damn Babylonians
Thinking that there
Were just that many days in a year
And, so, we circle
And search the block
The dolphin barrette — it’s lost
Perhaps it’s in the pickle shop
Such cool and salty things taste good
When it’s so hot
Or walking past the apple tree
What did you see?
1, 2, 3
At the bus stop
Craning their necks
To see down the street
The skeleton limping along in the heat
Or maybe it’s up
On the Williamsburg Bridge
Near the top, by the mural
For Breonna Taylor

 

More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

July 08, 2020
Elliot Sperber
