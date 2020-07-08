by

The Breonna Taylor Bridge

If you’ve ever wondered why

The circle’s so defined

Blame those damn Babylonians

Thinking that there

Were just that many days in a year

And, so, we circle

And search the block

The dolphin barrette — it’s lost

Perhaps it’s in the pickle shop

Such cool and salty things taste good

When it’s so hot

Or walking past the apple tree

What did you see?

1, 2, 3

At the bus stop

Craning their necks

To see down the street

The skeleton limping along in the heat

Or maybe it’s up

On the Williamsburg Bridge

Near the top, by the mural

For Breonna Taylor