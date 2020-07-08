The Breonna Taylor Bridge
If you’ve ever wondered why
The circle’s so defined
Blame those damn Babylonians
Thinking that there
Were just that many days in a year
And, so, we circle
And search the block
The dolphin barrette — it’s lost
Perhaps it’s in the pickle shop
Such cool and salty things taste good
When it’s so hot
Or walking past the apple tree
What did you see?
1, 2, 3
At the bus stop
Craning their necks
To see down the street
The skeleton limping along in the heat
Or maybe it’s up
On the Williamsburg Bridge
Near the top, by the mural
For Breonna Taylor