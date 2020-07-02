FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 2, 2020

Conservation Groups Sue Trump Administration to Halt Massive Logging in Steelhead Critical Habitat

by

Migrating steelhead. Photo: USFWS.

Friends of the Clearwater and the Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed a lawsuit this week against the Trump administration’s U.S. Forest Service and National Marine Fisheries Service for authorizing massive logging on the Clearwater National Forest in Idaho. The groups contend the logging violates the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the National Forest Management Act.

The Forest Service intends to build nearly 14 miles of new roads in the Lolo Creek watershed and log nearly 3,400 acres, including 2,644 acres of clearcuts or near clearcuts. The proposed project area is approximately 16 air miles northeast from Kamiah, Idaho.  All four of the sub-watersheds affected by the project—Upper Lolo Creek, Mussellshell Creek, Eldorado Creek, and Middle Lolo Creek – are Federally-designated “critical habitat” under the Endangered Species Act for Snake River Basin steelhead.

It’s been 23 years since the Snake River Basin steelhead were listed as ‘threatened’ under the Endangered Species Act.  Yet their numbers have continued to decline due to hydroelectric dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers and widespread habitat degradation caused by clearcutting and bulldozing new logging roads throughout the Snake River Basin. The National Marine Fisheries Service used high steelhead returns from 2014-2015 for the Lolo Project’s biological opinion despite issuing the document in 2019, a year when returning steelhead numbers were at a 25-year low.

Extensive logging in these watersheds has already left a legacy of environmental damage.  Logging roads and heavy equipment have compacted soils in the national forest. Global warming is already applying climatic stress to our ecosystems, which is only exacerbated by the soil compaction of logging operations that further reduces forest growth. We need our forests to remove the carbon dioxide that is responsible for warming our planet. Yet, the Trump administration approved logging while simultaneously acknowledging that its impact would exceed what the region allows with soil-disturbance standards.

The past logging operations have also sent tons of sediment run-off into the rivers, filling the cobblestone riverbeds with silt that not only kills aquatic insects but smothers the eggs of steelhead that manage to successfully spawn. But here, too, the Forest Service failed to take a hard look the project’s actual impacts and chose to measure existing sediment at a steeper part of the stream, conveniently failing to measure the flatter stretches of stream where steelhead spawn and where sediment is more likely to bury rocks. Even the agency’s own analyses found that road use and road work — such as reconstructing roads or replacing culverts — would create turbidity plumes that will harm steelhead.  Westslope cutthroat trout, which are also sensitive to sediment, would be negatively affected as well.

As recent fish surveys confirm steelhead populations have declined significantly over the past few years as the Lolo Creek watershed experienced heavy logging.  Alarmingly, the the decline of steelhead in this watershed appears to be even greater than elsewhere in the Snake River Basin. Yet, while the Forest Service recognizes past road building and logging is responsible for the high level of sediment, the agency proposes to continue more of the same, irrationally expecting logging to now be ‘restorative.’ If nothing changes, and the dams persist while the Forest Service continues to approve these massive logging projects, the Trump administration might just manage to extinguish a threatened species that they are legally required to protect and restore under the Endangered Species Act – and we and the Bricklin Newman law firm, who is representing us. simply cannot allow that to happen. Please join us in fighting to keep Trump from bulldozing the Snake River Basin steelhead into extinction.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity

Gary Macfarlane is the Ecosystem Defense Director of Friends of the Clearwater. Mike Garrity is the Executive Director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

New from
CounterPunch

July 02, 2020
Stan Cox
It’s Not Just Meat: All Farm and Food Workers Are in Peril
Marshall Auerback
We Won’t Have a Truly Global Economy Until People Start Taxing It That Way
John O'Kane
Progressive Pulses Among the Ruins of Riot
John Feffer
Time to Rethink the US-ROK Alliance
Binoy Kampmark
The Kafkaesque Imperium: Julian Assange and the Second Superseding Indictment
Kim C. Domenico
Disbelief, Belief and the Perils of Pandemic Re-opening
George Ochenski
Trump’s Contagion Road Show Heads West
Julian Vigo
A Call for Radical Humanism: The Left Needs to Return to Class Analyses of Power
Haydar Khan
The Great Wall of Wokeness
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Biden Compared Indicted War Criminal to “George Washington”
Howard Lisnoff
Try to Get Published; Try to Be Heard
Rebecca Gordon
Fear of Falling: Can Making Black Lives Matter Rescue a Failing State?
Gary Leupp
Traditional Russophobia in an Unusual Election Year
John Kendall Hawkins
Biopic? Shirley, You Jest
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Sue Trump Administration to Halt Massive Logging in Steelhead Critical Habitat
Quincy Saul
Who Made the Plague?
July 01, 2020
Melvin Goodman
De-Militarizing the United States
Kenneth Surin
UK’s Labour Leader Sacks the Most Left-Wing Member of His Shadow Cabinet
Ruth Fowler
Then as Farce: the Commodification of Black Lives Matter
Kent Paterson
Crisis After Crisis on the Border
Rick Baum
The Pandemic and Wealth Inequality
Michael Welton
“Into the World of Bad Spirits”: Slavery and Plantation Culture
James W. Carden
The Return of the Anti-Antiwar Left
Dan Wakefield
Charles Webb Enters Heaven
Julian Vigo
A Call for Radical Humanism: the Left Needs to Return to Class Analyses of Power
Binoy Kampmark
A Trendy Rage: Boycotting Facebook and the Stop Hate for Profit Campaign
Michael D. Knox – Linda Pentz Gunter
As Monuments to War Generals Come Down, Let’s Replace Them with Monuments to Peace
Cesar Chelala
Attorney General William Barr’s Insomnia
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
Is Bolsonaro Plotting a Self-Coup?
Mandy Smithberger
COVID-19 Means Good Times for the Pentagon
Joe Emersberger
On Pablo Celi, Ecuador’s super shady “Auditor General”
June 30, 2020
James Bovard
Bill Clinton’s Serbian War Atrocities Exposed in New Indictment
Bianca Sierra Wolff – Lisa Knox
ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out
Don Fitz
Should NYC’s Wall Street Be Renamed “Eric Garner St.?”
Chris Hedges
My Student Comes Home
Richard C. Gross
Obamacare Vulnerable
John Feffer
The Hatchet Man’s Tale: Why Bolton Matters
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan Bounties: Pot, Meet Kettle (and Turn Off the Stove!)
Charles Reitz
Anti-Racist Engagement in the Kansas Free State Struggle, 1854-64: Horace Greeley, German 48-ers, and the Civil War Journalism of Karl Marx, 1861-62
Howard Lisnoff
A Student Murdered in Cold Blood and a Kids’ Bike Ride Through Queens, New York
David Swanson
Hey Congress, Move the Money
Aparna Karthikeyan
Memories of Pox, Plague, and Pandemics in Tamil Nadu
John Kendall Hawkins
Democracy Chasers in a Badly Injured Nation
Binoy Kampmark
Wasteful, Secret and Vicious: the Absurd Prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery
Norman Solomon
Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee Could Defy “the Madness of Militarism” as Co-Chairs of the Democratic Convention’s Biggest Delegation
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail