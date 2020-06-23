by

C.O.N.Y. — Commune of New York

With a plastic spoon in hand

Fished up from a garbage can

And twelve-ounce paper coffee cup

Filled with macaroni

I walk beside my bony pony, Tony,

To C.O.N.Y.

Commune of New York

North up Broadway

Past Madison Square

Whose name’s been changed

Old James was such a hilding

The Empire State Building

Is now a vertical farm — because

The Commune dismantles the State

And all of those luxury buildings; you

Can have an empty unit, too

And carve up the streets and avenues,

Plant beans and grow

Potatoes — on the loading docks,

In now no longer empty shops,

Plays are staged, these days (why not?)

In the Commune of New York;

Plays about the new Eddie Pus

Who doesn’t do Mother Melania,

But, still dismembers Donald Duck —

Though this time’s wise

So doesn’t pinch out his eyes —

Or plays about the flus of flies,

And flows of fleas, those parasites

Are thrown outside of C.O.N.Y. where

It’s been agreed, necessities

Are free — can’t be commodities

How do you like that?

And Wall Street’s now an apple grove,

Central Park has been expanded

Spreading out over the Queensboro bridge

Now a hanging garden

All the way down to Roosevelt Island

And over the FDR

And plays about the kangabats

Bouncing into flight below

The moon

Where Armstrong’s silver soup spoon still

Is drifting about in the dust

Drawing lines, and sending signs,

On some clear nights

About the crises

Crisis, you know, was a medical term

A time to intervene and heal,

And healer, the physician —

From Physis, the antithesis of Nomos,

If you can believe the Old Stoics

And Nomos (the root of nomeus,

The shepherd — so,

Which is your Jesus?

Order as custom, or Logos and Eros?

Rules and Tradition, or Justice?

Dead letter or the spirt of the law?

War or peace?

Anesthetics or aesthetics?

Economy or Ecology?