FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 18, 2020

Conservation Conversion Charade in Montana

by

Montana’s junior senator, Steve Daines, is trying to capitalize on the restoration of full funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund to bolster his terrible conservation record prior to his hotly contested election against Gov. Steve Bullock.

There’s no question that it’s decades past time for Congress to get its greedy paws off the revenue stream that was intended to bolster conservation of public lands and waters. But weighed against the environmental damage Daines has continually supported, his latest charade is just that — an election year ploy to trick Montanans and garner a few conservation votes.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act was passed into law in 1965. The revenue comes primarily from offshore oil and gas fees and royalties and is capped at $900 million annually. But since its inception, the fund has only received full funding twice in its 55-year history. All the rest of those years over the last half century Congress has diverted most of the fund for other purposes.

The program actually expired in 2018, but was reauthorized and made permanent in 2019. But it faces stern opposition from Republicans such as Utah’s Rep. Rob Bishop, who considers the Land and Water Conservation program a “slush fund,” wants the Endangered Species Act repealed, and led Donald Trump’s move to severely shrink the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments.

The bill authorizing full funding is called the Great American Outdoors Act, and like his House counterpart, Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee is totally opposed to its passage, telling reporters it is “perpetuating and worsening our already highly problematic federal public lands policy.” It’s worth remembering that Lee doesn’t believe in public lands, like many in his state who think federal lands should be transferred to private ownership.

It’s also illustrative of the strictly political motivation for this ploy that President Trump is now showing support for the bill and has singled out Daines and a fellow Republican senator up for reelection. But like so much emanating from Trump, the truth of his hypocrisy is that he previous tried to cut LWCF funding by 97%.

Make no mistake, it will be beneficial to finally and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation program. But the ugly truth is that no amount of money will mitigate the enormous environmental damages being done by the Trump, his administration and its backers in the Senate like Steve Daines. Let’s remember that Trump first used the excuse of the pandemic to tell his environmental regulatory agencies to ignore environmental enforcement. Then, going even further, he declared an “economic emergency” and suspended the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act.

Given that extinction is permanent — and we’re in what’s been dubbed the Sixth Great Extinction Event — no amount of money will bring back the species Trump, with the puppet-like support of Daines, has doomed. What kind of damages can and will happen when major industrial projects and extractive industries operate without environmental regulation? Montanans need look no further than Butte for a harsh lesson in permanent pollution and the enormous costs to even marginally mitigate it.

If all goes as expected, the Senate will pass the Great American Outdoors Act today. But Montanans should not be fooled by Steve Daines. He voted to confirm the corporate lobbyists Trump put in to head our most important environmental regulatory agencies, essentially putting the extractive industry foxes in charge of the nation’s natural resource and environmental henhouse.

Daines’ record on the environment speaks for itself — and undeniably proves Daines’ “conservation conversion” is a charade.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

June 18, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Barbarism on the Rise: Hunting Mama Wolves and Bears and Their Cubs in Alaska
John Perry
Dams, Deaths Squads and the Murder of Berta Cáceres
Susan Babbitt
Today’s Science Deniers: What We Owe Galileo After 400 years
Robert Lipsyte
Remembering “Ball Four,” So We Can Forget You-Know-Who
Jason Kirkpatrick
Why and How to Defund the Police
Brett Heinz
Rio de Janeiro: Police Violence and Solidarity
Joseph Grosso
Reaction in a Time of Protest: Black Lives Matter and Its Critics
Medea Benjamin
Trump Hammers Cuba While Cuba Cures the Sick
Oscar Zambrano
Police Culture in the United States
Rev. William Alberts
Trump’s Desperate, Despicable Diversions
Tom Clifford
A Fatal Skirmish on the Line of Actual Control
Colin Todhunter
Recipe for Disaster: Dirty Deals Done Dirt Cheap
Adolf Alzuphar
Why Must the People Protest?
George Ochenski
Conservation Conversion Charade in Montana
Thomas Knapp
“Ballot Access Fairness”: the Answer is Already in Some Voters’ Hands
George Wuerthner
Fire Scar Historical Reconstructions: Accurate or Flawed?
Binoy Kampmark
Corrupt Propositions: AstraZeneca, Public Institutions and the Coronavirus Vaccine Drive
Anna M. Hennessey
Bay Area Juneteenth Event Includes Protest Against Right Wing Billionaire Fisher Family: Taking Public Space from Minorities in SF and Oakland
Amitai Ben-Abba
Hydra
June 17, 2020
Matthew Stevenson
Get Rid of the Presidency
Nick Licata
Inside CHAZ: An “Autonomous” Three Block-Long Seattle Street Threatens America, What?
Ipek S. Burnett
Bringing America to the Knee
Kenneth Surin
What Trump Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Richard C. Gross
Structural Racism
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Three Populists and Three Women
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Fight Against Racism and Repression Reaches New Heights
John Feffer
Emperor Trump Now Stands Partially Naked
Dean Baker
Nonsense About China That “Everybody” Knows
Howard Lisnoff
Nonviolent and Violent Protest
Jason Kerzinski
Reforming the Police and Jails of New Orleans: an Interview With Sade Dumas
John Kendall Hawkins
Band of Brothers, Tangled Up in Blue
Chuck Collins
Move Charity Dollars to the Front Lines
Binoy Kampmark
Woked in Fright: The Brief Banning of Fawlty Towers
June 16, 2020
Dan Wakefield
From Emmett Till to George Floyd
Melvin Goodman
Donald Trump: Finally Caught Crossing A Red Line
Patrick Cockburn
British Leaders Have No Idea How Bad Slavery Was
Vijay Prashad
Who Deserves a Nobel Prize During a Pandemic?
Joe Allen
The Return of the ‘Hamburgs’? White Vigilantes, the Chicago Police, and Anti-Fascism in Chicago
Jonah Raskin
Cold War Bully: the Life and Crimes of Roy Cohn
Manuel García, Jr.
Living With Global Warming
F. Elizabeth Dahab
Systemic Racism and the Killing of Rayshard Brooks
Sam Pizzigati
The Rich are Defunding Our Democracy
Dean Baker
The Unemployment Insurance System is Badly Broken
Basav Sen
Cyclone Amphan is a Warning for the United States
Mike Hastie
Not the Way It Was: Spike Lee’s Shallow Film on Viet Nam
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail