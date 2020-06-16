FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 16, 2020

From Emmett Till to George Floyd

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

Several years ago a man called me and apologized for taking my time, but explained he had to speak with me since he was writing about the Emmett Till murder trial and “you are the only one who was there who is still alive.”

I am still here, and I now see headlines comparing the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis to that of Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955.

Emmett Till, a fourteen-year-old black boy from Chicago who had gone to the Mississippi Delta to visit his grandfather, accused of the crime of whistling at a white woman, was found at the bottom of the Tallahatchie River with a seventy-pound cotton gin fan tied around his neck with barbed wire.

George Floyd, a 46 year-old man rumored to have passed a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill at a convenience store was found beneath the knee of a policeman who stared unblinking at a photographic lens as he pressed the life out of a man’s neck.

In both cases, when worldwide attention was brought to the crime – the journalists from around the country who crowded the stifling Mississippi courthouse, and the protestors who filled the streets of cities throughout the U.S. and the world last week – “outside agitators” were blamed. In Mississippi, the defense attorney suggested the ring found on Emmett Till’s body that identified him was planted there by the agents of some sinister group that was trying to destroy the social order of the South and “widen the gap between the white and the colored people of the United States.”

No group needed to be named, since the local rumor was that the whole Till affair was a plot of the NAACP. I was not surprised when Trump blamed Antifa for the protests, but my favorite response was the United States Senator Tina Smith from Minnesota suggesting that “anarchists” were behind the rioting. Have Emma Goldman and Alexander Berkman returned to haunt the streets of America?

The defense attorney in the Till case told the jurors in his summation that he had faith that “every last Anglo Saxon one of you men in this jury has the courage to set these men free.” For many years I thought that the term, “Anglo-sSxon” would never be used again as a rallying cry in American politics – until Trump came along.

What we are now being made to finally face is the fact that slavery is our national legacy, embedded in our way of life. In my report on the Till trial sixty-five years ago in The Nation I wrote that the Delta town of Sumner, Mississippi, where the trial was held, was “based on cotton and the proposition that a whole race of men was created to pick it.”

It is not just the South and it is no longer cotton; the American dream is based on the nightmare of racial suppression. The pandemic provides a rough map of who is free.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dan Wakefield

Dan Wakefield covered civil rights for The Nation from 1955-1963. His books include New York in the Fifties and Going All the Way.

New from
CounterPunch

June 16, 2020
Dan Wakefield
From Emmett Till to George Floyd
Melvin Goodman
Donald Trump: Finally Caught Crossing A Red Line
Patrick Cockburn
British Leaders Have No Idea How Bad Slavery Was
Vijay Prashad
Who Deserves a Nobel Prize During a Pandemic?
Joe Allen
The Return of the ‘Hamburgs’? White Vigilantes, the Chicago Police, and Anti-Fascism in Chicago
Jonah Raskin
Cold War Bully: the Life and Crimes of Roy Cohn
Manuel García, Jr.
Living With Global Warming
F. Elizabeth Dahab
Systemic Racism and the Killing of Rayshard Brooks
Sam Pizzigati
The Rich are Defunding Our Democracy
Dean Baker
The Unemployment Insurance System is Badly Broken
Basav Sen
Cyclone Amphan is a Warning for the United States
Mike Hastie
Not the Way It Was: Spike Lee’s Shallow Film on Viet Nam
Binoy Kampmark
Trump at West Point: Un-Policing the World
Elliot Sperber
Dirty Hairy 
June 15, 2020
Rob Urie
Police Killings are a Political Tactic
Dan Kovalik
The Military Must be De-Funded Along with the Police
Nick Turse
Will the Death of George Floyd Mark the Rebirth of America?
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Cut Overseas Police Training Programs
Shelby Seth
Dismantling a Complex Ideology: Thoughts on the BLM Movement
Jonathan Cook
Symbols are Invested with Power. Don’t Dismiss the Importance of Toppling a Statue
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Turkey’s Big Bet Has Put Libya in Center of a Global Power Struggle
Ralph Nader
Moving Street Protests from Futility to Utility
Cesar Chelala
The Day President Kennedy (Almost) Broke the Embargo on Cuba
Nick Pemberton
The United States Needs Black Nationalism, Now
Diallo Brooks
A Bittersweet Juneteenth
Ken Makin
Defund the Police, Invest in Communities
Erik Molvar
The “Restoration Grazing” Argument Fell Flat in Court
Graham Peebles
Reinvigorating the UN?
John G. Russell
In Other Words
Weekend Edition
June 12, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Bruce Jackson
Buffalo Cops—And All the Other Cops
Mark Schuller
Unmasking Racial Terror and Seeing Whiteness
Michael Yates
Police are the Enemy Within
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Antifa: the Feds and Their Long History of Subversion
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Ring of the Truncheon Thing
Monty Neill
COVID-19, Capitalist Crises, Class Resistance
Paul Street
Livable Ecology, Not Police
Joseph Natoli
Defunding the Paradigm
Chuck Churchill
What Do All Working People Have in Common?
Andrew Levine
Where the Fault Line Lies
David Rosen
Two Pandemics: COVID-19 and the 1918 Influenza
Evan Jones
Covid-19 Hits the French Health System
Ron Jacobs
Fighting For Our Future, Fighting Back Against Austerity
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed Just Pulled Off Another Backdoor Bailout of Wall Street
Pete Dolack
The Corporate Origins of the Anti-Science “Reopen” Demonstrations
Dean Baker
Government-Granted Patent Monopolies and Structural Racism
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail