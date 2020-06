by

Dirty Hairy

Weird dream once again

Last night

That Trump was giving a speech

In the street

When his secret service detail split

And, left

Unprotected, he was whipped

Into a smear

All that remained was his hair

Which crept back to the White House

And,

Although it couldn’t speak,

Continued to give press briefings

Daily

Flopping about before the news

Paper people who,

Still, expressed surprise

That it had not been removed

And that forty-five percent approved

Of its performance.