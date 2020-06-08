Black Politics and Liberation: A CounterPunch Reading List

by

What It Feels Like to be Black in America by Kevin Alexander Gray

What Does Black Lives Matter Want? by Robin D.G. Kelley

Black Subjugation in America by Kim Scipes

Until We Win: Black Labor and Liberation in the Disposable Era by Kali Akuno

With or Without White People, Black Lives Matter by George Payne

There is No Peace: an Incitement to Justice by Kevin Alexander Gray, Jeffrey St. Clair and JoAnn Wypijewski

Black Women Political Prisoners of the Police State by Linda G. Ford

Bad Apples in Ferguson by Ishmael Reed

Is Trump a White Supremacist? Yes, But So is America by Margaret Kimberley

Why Black Lives Matter Won’t Go Away: a Primer on Systemic Racism in America by Anthony Dimaggio

Remembering a Panther by Elena Carter

Badge of Impunity: the Killing of Stephon Clark by Jeffrey St. Clair

The Toxic Air in Black America by Earl Ofari Hutchinson

Black Lives Matter to Labor by Austin Mccoy

Why Black Lives Matter To Me by Adam Vogel

Did the Elites Have MLK, Jr. Killed? by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn

The US v. Trayvon Martin by Robin D.G. Kelley

New York’s Black Panters, A Legacy by Ron Jacobs

From Cosby To Ferguson by Aaron Dixon

The Real Purpose of the Drug War by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn

The Case of the Angola Three by Anita Roddick

Disarm the Police by Rob Urie

Let the People See: Emmett Till, and Why They Don’t See by Susan Babbitt

The Silencing of Black Women: the Relevance of Ella Baker by Lawrence Ware & Lavonya Bennett

Ignoring Angela Davis by Margaret Kimberley

A Short History of Black Voter Suppression by Nicholas Parker

Black Teachers’ Revolt of the 1960s by Bob Simpson

The Black Panthers Had the Right Idea by Thadisizwe Chimurenga

Movement for Black Lives Yields New Targets of the State by Lamont Lilly

Charlottesville and the Battles of History by Mumia Abu-Jamal

Martin Luther King and the Black Revolutionary Tradition by Eric Mann

Black Bodies, Broken Worlds by Vijay Prashad

The “Whack ‘Em and Stack ‘Em” Mentality of American Cops by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn

Seize This Time: Rahm Emmanuel, Bobby Seale and Community Control of the Police by Ben Burgis

Huey Newton: a Revolutionary Hero by Danny Haiphong

Did the CIA Kill Paul Robeson? by Alexander Cockburn and Jeffrey St. Clair

Race, Gender and Occupy by Jordan Flaherty & Sweta Vohra

Black in Blue: the Troubled Legacy of Chicago’s Black Cops by Glenn Reedus

The History of Black Cooperatives by Bernard Marszalek

Black Homes Matter: San Francisco’s Vanishing Black Population by Carl Finamore

My Mother, Stopped for Driving While Black by Milen Mehari

Black Power Through Low Power Radio by Bruce Dixon

How Poor Black Lives Matter to U.S. Capitalism Today by Paul Street

Tell the Negroes to Wait: Obama, Black Lives Matter, and Compromising with White Supremacy by Lawrence Ware & Lauren Whiteman

Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Mike Miller

Mean Streets by Jeffrey St. Clair

Yes, I’m a Black Nationalist by Lee R. Haven

Policing the Manufactured Ghettos by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn

Ferguson in Context by Bryan Winston

The History of Hollywood: Propaganda for White Supremacy at Home and US Militarism Abroad by Garikai Chengu

An Interview with John Carlos by Dave Zirin

Race and the Drug War by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn

This Would Not Happen If They Were White: Race, Class and Politics in Flint, Michigan by Lawrence Ware

Racism, Neo-Confederacy and the Raising of Historical Illiterates by Tim Wise

A Short History of Black Paranoia by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn

Selma, Obama and Colonization of Black Resistance by Ajamu Baraka

The History We Leave Out of Our Public Spaces by Timothy B. Tyson

“The Army Ain’t No Place for a Black Man”: How the Wolf Got Caged by Jeffrey St. Clair

Racism and Eugenics, American-Style by Louis Proyect

On Queen’s Blvd, the Night Sean Bell’s Killers Got Off by JoAnn Wypijewski

The War on the Poor by Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn