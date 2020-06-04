  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

SPRING FUNDRAISER

Is it time for our Spring fundraiser already? If you enjoy what we offer, and have the means, please consider donating. The sooner we reach our modest goal, the faster we can get back to business as (un)usual. Please, stay safe and we’ll see you down the road.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 4, 2020

An Idea on Providing Coordination and Leadership

by

The country is filled with so much anger and so much action – but, as far as I can see, so little leadership!

Would it not be wonderful if the present protests were supported by a statement and a call for emergency united action by a  broad list of known progressives, including, if possible, such as Bernie Sanders and some from his campaign, the “squad” members and congressional allies, William Barber, Cornel West, Medea Benjamin, Bill McKibben, Nina Turner, Noam Chomsky, and leaders from the Black, Latinx, women’s, environmental,  LGBTQ, immigrant, Native American and Muslim movements, from people active in education struggles and especially from the peace and union movements? They could try to agree quickly on common ideas for immediate joint actions and for pressures on candidates and legislators at all levels. There are so many demands which need action. The present angry, determined momentum –  if it finds common directions – could achieve concrete results. These might include any or all of the following, with major stress on a few:

Re-examination of all police killings with indictments and re-trials wherever appropriate;

Freedom for people convicted on trumped-up charges or for lack of money, including Mumia Abu-Jamal, Leonard Peltier, still imprisoned Black Panthers and similar cases;

Total remodeling of police system; community controls, minority participation, also proper citizens’o checking, no military weaponry, a ban on excessive violence;

No more mistreatment of migrants at the Mexican border or facing death in arid desert flight;

No evictions based on inability to pay; No empty homes as long as people are homeless;

State and federal food pantries for all now without jobs or in underpaid work;

Free medical care for all uninsured or underinsured people; plans for single-payer Medicare for all;

Cancelling student debt, free higher education, more funds for public schools in poor and rural areas;

Financial aid to family farmers, small retailers and restaurants hit by restrictions and unemployment;

Withdrawal of all troops outside the USA, funds transferred to housing, schools, medical care;

No atomic war planning or major weapon construction; conversion to peace industry; diplomacy to replace sanctions against Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, N. Korea. No more bombs for Yemen, no more drone attacks anywhere.

No voting discrimination based on ID requirements, former jailing, cheating equipment, unequal polling site distribution. Automatic registration, early and mail-in voting, Election Day half-holiday;

Decisive measures against obscene profiteering by major banks, pharma, insurance and fossil fuel companies and armament manufacturers, with genuine taxing and possible public ownership.

Reconsideration of the permission for foreign media czars to control major newspapers, TV and film rights in the USA. Democratization of media ownership;

Laws to make it easy for unions to organize and difficult or impossible to hinder their free actions.

+++

That’s a lot – and there are others. A joint group could make recommendations and offer support and coordination on the most important ones. Of course it could do no officiating from on high – but serve only as coordinator and helper. And, above all, offer coordination and leadership:

Is such an idea desirable? Is it realistic? Is it possible? I think it would be worth trying.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Victor Grossman

Victor Grossman writes the Berlin Bulletin, which you can subscribe to for free by sending an email to: wechsler_grossman@yahoo.de.

New from
CounterPunch

June 04, 2020
Victor Grossman
An Idea on Providing Coordination and Leadership
Rebecca Gordon
How the Credibility Gap Became a Chasm in the Age of Trump
Tom Clifford
With USA in Retreat, China Reassesses Its Options
Rafael Bernabe – Manuel Rodríguez Banchs
A Proposal from Afar: Trump Must Resign!
Binoy Kampmark
To the Commercial Heavens We Go! SpaceX, NASA and Space Privatisation
Brett Heinz
The UN’s Anti-Poverty Proposal for Latin America: a “Basic Emergency Income”
Peter Harrison
Four Aphorisms
June 03, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Revolution, Not Riots: Prospects for Radical Transformation in the Covid-19 Era
Jennifer Loewenstein
From Mississippi to Minneapolis: Leaving the ‘Abyss of Despair’
Kenneth Surin
The UK Compared With Other Countries on the Pandemic
Paul Street
“Total Domination”: Popular Rebellion in the Shadow of Trumpism-Fascism
Kenn Orphan
The Sadism of American Power
John Pilger
The Coup Against ‘The Most Loyal Ally’
Eric Murphy
The Police Are The Out-Of-Towners Provoking Violence
Melvin Goodman
How the Washington Post Accommodates Disinformation
Rev. William Alberts
It’s the Worshippers Who Are “Essential”
Georgina Downs
No, the Public Fury Will Not “Move On” Prime Minister!
George V. Wright
It is Happening Here
M. G. Piety
Tales from the Dark Side of Customer Service, or “Christians” Giving Christians a Bad Name
Chandra Muzaffar
A Superpower in Chaos
Thomas Knapp
Time to Stop Messing Around and Strike at the Root of Police Violence
Thomas M. Hanna
The Oligopoly That Controls Our Digital Infrastructure Has Deepened Economic and Racial Divides
Andrew Stewart
The Ethics of Police Murder Video Exhibition: Democratizing The News Feed, Re-Traumatizing The Survivors, Or Both?
Binoy Kampmark
Death, Protest and George Floyd
David Rovics
Who’s Trashing Downtown Every Night and Why?
Harvey Wasserman
Trump Is No Accident
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
Biden and the Common Sense Voter
Timothy Ingalsbee
Ecosystems, Logging and the Definition of Insanity
Elliot Sperber
The Birds of Brooklyn
June 02, 2020
Zoltan Grossman
Deploying Federal Troops in a War at Home Would Make a Bad Situation Worse
Nicholas Buccola
Amy Cooper is Christian Cooper’s Lost, Younger Sister 
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming is Nuclear War
Patrick Cockburn
An Unavoidable Recognition of Failure: Trump’s Withdrawal From Afghanistan
John Feffer
Is It Time to Boycott the USA?
Kathy Kelly
Beating Swords to Plowshares
Lawrence Davidson
U.S. Urban Riots Revisited
Sam Pizzigati
“Failed State” Status Here We Come
Ron Jacobs
In Defense of Antifa
Cesar Chelala
Bolsonaro and Trump: Separated at Birth
George Wuerthner
The BLM’s License to Destroy Sagebrush Ecosystems
Danny Antonelli
The Absurdity of Hope
Binoy Kampmark
Sinister Flatulence: Trump Versus Twitter
John Stanton
How Much Violence and Destruction is Enough for Depraved American Leaders and Their Subjects?
Richard C. Gross
The Enemy Within
Thomas Knapp
Trump’s “Free Speech:” Doctrine: Never, Ever, Ever Mention He’s a Liar
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail