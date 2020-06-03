June 3, 2020
In other news, the Prospect Park Zoo’s
The Birds of Brooklyn
Emus broke loose — and a cop,
Attempting to catch one, got gutted
Disemboweled. Oh, how he yowled.
The birds, however, evaded capture
A feather was found, in Crown Heights,
On Classon. Another was found
In the Brooklyn Museum
But nobody’s seen either bird or heard
A word about them
It’s all very strange. Some maintain
That they were caught and shot
And eaten — what with the famine
It makes perfect sense. Still
Others claim that they’re off on Long Island
Out in the Hamptons…
All we know for sure’s that it’s a mystery
Which is, ultimately,
All one can say
about anything, really,
Anyway