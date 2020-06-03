by

The Birds of Brooklyn

‪In other news, the Prospect Park Zoo’s

Emus broke loose — and a cop,

Attempting to catch one, got gutted

Disemboweled. Oh, how he yowled.

The birds, however, evaded capture

A feather was found, in Crown Heights,

On Classon. Another was found

In the Brooklyn Museum

But nobody’s seen either bird or heard

A word about them

It’s all very strange. Some maintain

That they were caught and shot

And eaten — what with the famine

It makes perfect sense. Still

Others claim that they’re off on Long Island

Out in the Hamptons…

All we know for sure’s that it’s a mystery

Which is, ultimately,

All one can say

about anything, really,

Anyway