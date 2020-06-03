  • Monthly
SPRING FUNDRAISER

Is it time for our Spring fundraiser already? If you enjoy what we offer, and have the means, please consider donating. The sooner we reach our modest goal, the faster we can get back to business as (un)usual. Please, stay safe and we’ll see you down the road.
June 3, 2020

The Birds of Brooklyn

by

The Birds of Brooklyn

‪In other news, the Prospect Park Zoo’s
Emus broke loose  — and a cop,
Attempting to catch one, got gutted
Disemboweled. Oh, how he yowled.
The birds, however, evaded capture
A feather was found, in Crown Heights,
On Classon. Another was found
In the Brooklyn Museum
But nobody’s seen either bird or heard
A word about them
It’s all very strange. Some maintain
That they were caught and shot
And eaten — what with the famine
It makes perfect sense. Still
Others claim that they’re off on Long Island
Out in the Hamptons…
All we know for sure’s that it’s a mystery
Which is, ultimately,
All one can say
about anything, really,
Anyway

More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

