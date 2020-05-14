FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 14, 2020

Trump’s Advisers Have a Brazen Plot to Gut Social Security

by

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the policy Donald Trump is fixated on has nothing to do with ramping up testing, getting protective equipment to workers, or sending resources to nursing homes where tens of thousands of seniors are dying of COVID-19. Instead, he’s obsessed with cutting payroll taxes, Social Security’s dedicated revenue.

Now, Trump’s economic advisers and his unqualified son-in-law Jared Kushner have another way to undermine Social Security: The so-called “Eagle Plan,” which would be more aptly named the Work ’Til You Die Plan. It would give people $10,000, but only if they agreed to sign away a portion of their future Social Security benefits. This plan asks desperate families, terrified of going without food or being thrown out of their homes, to sacrifice their retirement.

Plans like this one betray a willful refusal to understand the nature of Social Security, which is insurance, not a piggy bank. It replaces wages lost when a worker retires, becomes disabled, or dies leaving dependents. Workers earn these benefits with every paycheck.

Turning Social Security from guaranteed insurance into a private account is a longstanding goal of Wall Street billionaires. Right now, Wall Street gets no money from Social Security. But if it were converted into hundreds of millions of private accounts, Wall Street would reap huge profits.

President George W. Bush infamously attempted to convert Social Security into a piggy bank for Wall Street, and was resoundingly rebukedby the American people in the 2006 midterm elections. Given this unpopularity, proponents of privatization are using sneaky backdoor tactics instead.

Back in 2018, Ivanka Trump released a parental leave plan with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL). They referred to this proposal as “paid leave,” but it actually asked parents to fund their own leave by forgoing future Social Security benefits. The plan was developed by the Independent Women’s Forum, a Koch Brothers-funded think tank whose president eagerly anticipated that it would be a first step toward privatizing Social Security.

The so-called “Eagle Plan” is strikingly similar to Ivanka’s fake paid leave plan, but even more cruel in the choice it would foist upon people in the middle of a pandemic. With over 32 million people newly unemployed, families across the country are in desperate need of income. Thanks to the Trump administration’s utter failure to manage the pandemic by implementing a widespread testing and tracing program, that desperation isn’t going away any time soon.

Yet the United States remains the wealthiest country in the history of the world. Congress just gave corporations a $4.5 trillion bailout. We can easily afford to both send families the income they need and expand their future Social Security benefits. Congressional Democrats are proposing to do just that by sending everyone in America $2,000 every month for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, while alsoexpanding Social Security.

As long as Democrats stand united against Kushner’s terrible plan, it is a political gift to them. Workers across the country are already facing a retirement income crisis, and the pandemic is only making it worse. Voters overwhelmingly want to expand, not cut, Social Security’s modest benefits. The Trump administration’s attempts to undermine Social Security, whether through payroll tax cuts or through the “Eagle Plan” scheme, will be punished in November, as they should be.

Fortunately, the Democratic Party is on record in support of expanding, not cutting and certainly not privatizing, Social Security. During the Democratic primary, Joe Biden faced scrutiny for his past openness to cuts to Social Security. That said, as the presumptive Democratic nominee, he’s done the right thing by fighting to expand Social Security benefits to address the nation’s looming retirement income crisis. He’s also come out for an immediate across-the-board increase in response to the pandemic.

Seniors and people with disabilities are hit hardest by COVID-19. Democrats in both the House and the Senate have released plans to increase Social Security benefits in response to the crisis. Congress should ignore the monstrous “Eagle Plan,” and pass those instead.

Alex Lawson is the executive director of Social Security Works, a non-profit advocacy group that supports expanding benefits to address America’s growing retirement security crisis. Lawson has appeared on numerous TV and radio outlets and is a frequent guest host of The Thom Hartmann Program, one of the top progressive radio shows in the country.

This article was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Alex Lawson

New from
CounterPunch

May 14, 2020
Vijay Prashad
The U.S. Military is Hell-Bent on Trying to Overpower China
John K. White
To Divide and Conquer: Science, News, and Hate in the Age of Instant Media
Gabriel Leão
Brazilian Indigenous Peoples Confront Double Threat of COVID-19 and Bolsonaro’s Policies
Karim Sharara
COVID-19: Why Iran Is Doing Better Than You Think
Charles Pierson
Greenlighting War: Iran and Yemen
Jesse Jackson
Our Continuing Terror: the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Erik Edstrom
Celebrated to Death: the Betrayal of the American Soldier
Alex Lawson
Trump’s Advisers Have a Brazen Plot to Gut Social Security
George Ochenski
Political Fantasies Versus Economic and Health Realities
Dean Baker
Falling Consumer Prices, Except for Food
Danny Sjursen
What on Earth is the U.S. Doing by Bombing Somalia?
Laura Flanders
The Future is Up for Grabs
Michael Doliner
The Venezuela Kerfuffle and the Secret Team
Jonah Raskin
Michael McClure: Beat Poet and Playwright Helped Thaw Cold War American Culture
William Hughes
The Timeliness of Albert Camus’ “The Plague”
May 13, 2020
Joseph Natoli
Who’s in a Catch-22?
Greg Moses
Discouragement Gap in College Dreams Brings Civil Rights Value to Real COVID-19 Relief
Gabriel Kuhn
Who Are You Kidding? The Democratic Party and the Joe Biden Fiasco
Kenneth Surin
“Making It Up As They Go Along:” Boris Johnson and COVID-19
Scott Tucker
Class Struggles and Social Distancing
Jack Rasmus
Low-Balling the Unemployed in the Era of the 2020 Great Recession
Ted Rall
We Need a Centralized Medical System Too
Sanket Jain
In Lockdown, India is No Country for Old Men
Victor Grossman
On Asparagus and Bombers
Suzan Mazur
Virologist Luis Villarreal: “Leery” of COVID-19 Models, Vaccine Possible Year’s End
Howard Lisnoff
Nothing Left
Thomas Knapp
Republicans Can’t Seem to Make Up Their Minds About Mail and Voting
Sarah Anderson
A For-Profit Postal Service Would Slam Small Businesses
Binoy Kampmark
Patriotic Vaccines: The Divided Coronavirus Cause
May 12, 2020
Martha Rosenberg
Tyson is a Repeat Offender
Stephen Cooper
U.S. Dishonors Navajo with Death Penalty  
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The War Against the Wolves of Alaska
Dean Baker
The Pandemic’s Catastrophic Hit to the Labor Market
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq Will be Hit Harder by Falling Oil Prices Than COVID-19 or ISIS
Robert Hunziker
The Wet-Bulb Peril Has Arrived… Way Too Early
Fran Shor
Terminal Conditions
Dan Kovalik
Finding Hope in Times of Despair: New World is Possible
Kenneth Good
Cardinal George Pell and the Victims of Child Sexual Abuse in Victoria.
Maria Paez Victor
What If Armed Terrorists Threatened the Prime Minister of Canada?
Roger Harris
Biden Ridin’ the Pandemic to the White House, Trump to Take Hit for Neoliberalism’s Failures
Sam Pizzigati
Last Year America’s CEOs Said They Cared About Us…They Lied
Tom Conway
Why America Cannot Afford to Let the U.S. Postal Service Go Bankrupt
May 11, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
Mass Unemployment Is a Failure of Capitalism
Melvin Goodman
A New John Ratcliffe or the Same Old Story?
Paul Street
A Late-Breaking Bulletin From PBS: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job”
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail