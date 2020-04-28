FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 28, 2020

Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?

by

In the summer of 2011, riots erupted all over London and television screens and newspapers were filled with pictures of blazing buildings and looted shops. People swiftly noted that among those not present in the capital was the mayor of London, Boris Johnson, who was with his family in a camper van in the Canadian Rockies on a holiday from which he showed great reluctance to return.

As London burned, the excuses for Johnson’s absence by City Hall became more and more embarrassing: he was said to be against “rewarding” the rioters by flying back to London precipitously; he claimed that he must stay in Canada because his then wife was unable to drive the Winnebago camper van.

When he did come back to London – sometime after the prime minister, David Cameron, and the home secretary, Theresa May, had rushed back from their own holidays – he went straight to Clapham in south London, which had suffered particularly badly in the riots. He was greeted at first by jeering residents, but he seized a broom and held it aloft as a symbol of his determination to lead the clean-up of the debris left by the riots. Hand clapping replaced the booing, though some distraught shopkeepers later said that there was no evidence that Johnson had actually used his broom. Politically, this did not matter: the gesture was enough and Johnson was re-elected mayor the following year, his political career, and wider ambition to be prime minister, undamaged.

More is at work here than sympathy for a sick man: Johnson plugs into the traditional English sympathy for the lovable rogue with an engaging personality who has faults but very human ones to which everybody can relate; quintessentially English, he is never downhearted and is difficult to hate. This fondness for jocular Falstaffian figures has a long history and it is, indeed, not for nothing that Shakespeare’s Falstaff was his most popular creation.

Yet it is important to keep in mind, as Johnson enjoys physical and political rejuvenation, that his jolly but self-confident amateurism is all too genuine and, unlike 2011, his mistakes cause real misery and loss of life. Note, for instance, that the death rate for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland is two-thirds of that in Northern Ireland and the explanation for this is that on 12 March, Britain – including Northern Ireland – abandoned contact tracing and restricted testing, which it is now desperately trying to resume, while the Irish government followed WHO guidelines and expanded testing and contact tracing. In other words, if 18,738 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, then as many as 6,000 may have died unnecessarily because of mistakes by Johnson and the government that he has created in his own image.

Once a bungler, always a bungler – and the bungles are not going to stop simply because the man most responsible for them has personal experience of coronavirus. Johnson’s failings might not matter so much if Britain was only trying to cope with the consequences of Brexit. He might even have been the right man for the job because, going by his agile retreat over the Withdrawal Agreement last October, he is skilful in announcing famous but non-existent victories and masking concessions with sub-Churchillian bombast and defiance.

The ineptitude of the Brexiteers is more dangerous than Brexit itself: Johnson and his lieutenants gained power by exaggerating or inventing danger, such as the supposed threat to British independence from the EU. And it is this very skill in inflating threats and boosting opportunities conveniently just over the horizon, that makes a Brexiteer government peculiarly ill-equipped to deal with an all too real and terrible crisis. Suddenly the slogans are no longer enough – upbeat words stubbornly refuse to turn into deeds and serve only to hide and drift an uncertain strategy.

The government’s defence gambit is to say that all along it has been only “following the science”, though it is obvious from the beginning that scientists radically disagree about what should be done. It was the chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance who backed “mitigation”, or herd immunity, for a critical period – contrary to the best practice in South Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore. Paradoxically, the very same Brexiteers who had once repeatedly denounced experts who criticised their favourite project now demand that the words of their medical experts who advise them should be treated as divinely inspired utterances that must be obeyed.

Political leaders do not have to judge the validity of scientific arguments themselves, but they do need to appoint people who can correctly do so. History is full of examples of distinguished scientists who got things very wrong: Professor Lindemann, Winston Churchill’s friend and scientific adviser, argued in the 1930s for the development of aerial mines hanging from parachutes as a way of defending Britain from future German air attack, while others suggested that radar might be the better option.

Austerity has hollowed out the British state at home and Brexit has weakened it abroad. Worse, those in charge of promoting those projects are in power with no chance of replacing them, however poorly they perform. Strong local government institutions are essential to carrying out the new mantra of tracking, tracing and testing, but these have been cut back to the point that it is doubtful if they can carry out such a vast undertaking.

Presiding over this catastrophe will be Boris Johnson, exuding optimism and praising the “fantastic” and “amazing” work of almost everybody, regardless of achievement. He will speak of the spirit of 1940, but so far his performance is closer to that of those bonhomous but disastrous British generals in the First World War. About one such general, Siegfried Sassoon wrote a bitter poem with striking current relevance:

‘He’s a cheery old card,’ grunted Harry to Jack
As they slogged up to Arras with rifle and pack
But he did for them both by his plan of attack.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Patrick Cockburn

Patrick Cockburn is the author of  The Rise of Islamic State: ISIS and the New Sunni Revolution.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 28, 2020
Leslie Gregory
COVID-19 From the Front Lines
Patrick Cockburn
Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?
Dean Baker
Saving Journalism Will Require Some New Thinking
James Phillips
COVID-19 and Central America: a Learning Moment?
Dilip Hiro
The COVID-19 Chronology From Hell
Roger Harris
Trump and Biden Trade China Hit Pieces: Distinctions without a Difference
Gary Leupp
“A Plague On Both Your Houses”
Erik Molvar
The Public Wants Ranchers Out of Point Reyes National Seashore
Laura Finley
Save Lives Now, Don’t Wait to Kill
Lauren Novosat
Hard Lessons: the COVID-19 Bailout and College Students
Binoy Kampmark
Gossiping Over Kim Jong-Un
April 27, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Record Inequality, COVID-19, and the Crisis of the Have-Nots
Richard D. Wolff
Capitalism Can’t Be Repaired, Coronavirus Shows Its Huge Weaknesses
Anita Lekic
A Small-Town Pharmacy in Europe’s Westernmost Country Confronts Covid-19
Chuck Churchill
The Big Lie Triumphant
David Rosen
Sex Life in the Time of the 21st Century Plague
Robert Fisk
Pompeo, Gantz and the End of the Two-State Solution
Paul Edwards
The Deadliest Pandemic
Laura Flanders
Covid by the Numbers
Michael Donnelly
The Meltdown of the Careerist Greens
B. Nimri Aziz
Have Nepal’s People Managed a Healthy Breakthrough in the Covid-19 Crisis?
J.P. Linstroth
Covid-19, Georgia and a State of Fear
David Swanson
Unsolicited Advice on Terrorism to UVa Basketball Player Austin Katstra
Rivera Sun
Four Reasons to Ditch the Draft
Julian Vigo
From Hobbes to Global Lockdown: Why We Need To Heed China and COVID-19 Experiment
Rick Baum
The Likely Democratic Party Candidate for the Senate Opposing McConnell is a Militarist Who is Not Much of an Alternative
Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Construction of Natural Gas Pipeline Through Inventoried Roadless Areas in SE Idaho 
Elliot Sperber
Now See
Weekend Edition
April 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Vijay Prashad
How the Chinese Authorities and the World Health Organization Handled the Coronavirus
Louis Proyect
Smithfield and Our Troubled Future
Henry Giroux – Ourania Filippakou
Militarization in a Time of Pandemic Crisis
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Killing Yourself to Live
Robert Hunziker
America’s Great Greenwashing
Paul Street
May Day, Mayday!
Stan Cox - Ezra Silk
Fair-Shares Rationing Can Cure Today’s Food Shortages
Richard Moser
Strike, Sick Out, Slow Down: the General Strike and You
Andrew Levine
A VP for the VP
Eve Ottenberg
The World’s Most Unfair Health Care System
Greg Moses
Aren’t We All in This Together? College Students Told Hell No
Rob Urie
Capitalism and the Illusion of Democracy
Jim Kavanagh
Joe or No?
Fiore Longo
Humans Aren’t the Virus
M.G.
I Believe Tara Reade for the Reasons You Don’t
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Ten Things You Can Do Now to Curb Wall Street’s Wealth Transfer System
Frank Joyce
The Settler Colonialism Project
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail