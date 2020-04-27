by

Now See

Now see the populace

Yearning for leadership

Dying for it in fact

The starving man and woman don’t

Discriminate too well

Don’t see things too clearly

Will devour nearly any piece

Of putrid meat

In the street

If sufficiently hungry

Exhibit A: the cartoon cat

That finding the deceased

Imagines it’s some toothsome treat

Exhibit B:

The fascist freak

Regarded as a sage, and savior

By those

Like your neighbors

Abandoned

By you, too, perhaps

For hasn’t this happened?

Indeed

It’s not for traditional checks

Or institutional wisdom

But luck

And buffoonery

That there’s any chance left

At all

And so

Collect those hills

of dumped potatoes

In Idaho

And bring them to those

In the cities, in need

Don’t let them molder

And rot

Producing famine

Isn’t that just what Joseph did

In Egypt in that book you esteem

That is, it isn’t news

But ancient knowledge

That offers some guidance

That is: forgive.

Forgive the debts

And care for your neighbors

Throughout the planet

For free, not profit

And live simply

You cowards