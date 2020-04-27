Now See
Now see the populace
Yearning for leadership
Dying for it in fact
The starving man and woman don’t
Discriminate too well
Don’t see things too clearly
Will devour nearly any piece
Of putrid meat
In the street
If sufficiently hungry
Exhibit A: the cartoon cat
That finding the deceased
Imagines it’s some toothsome treat
Exhibit B:
The fascist freak
Regarded as a sage, and savior
By those
Like your neighbors
Abandoned
By you, too, perhaps
For hasn’t this happened?
Indeed
It’s not for traditional checks
Or institutional wisdom
But luck
And buffoonery
That there’s any chance left
At all
And so
Collect those hills
of dumped potatoes
In Idaho
And bring them to those
In the cities, in need
Don’t let them molder
And rot
Producing famine
Isn’t that just what Joseph did
In Egypt in that book you esteem
That is, it isn’t news
But ancient knowledge
That offers some guidance
That is: forgive.
Forgive the debts
And care for your neighbors
Throughout the planet
For free, not profit
And live simply
You cowards