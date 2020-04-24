FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 24, 2020

Undocumented Workers Need a Bailout, Too

by

I was a child when I understood my immigrant family was wanted for labor — and for labor only.

Every day before dawn, I would hear my father pray on his knees. He would pray for our health, our safety, and — most importantly — for nothing out of the ordinary to happen that would threaten my parents’ jobs.

As you can imagine, our lives and economic stability depended on those jobs. If anything happened that would prevent my parents from working, it would be devastating to our family.

Our story is not unique — it is the same story 11 million undocumented people live every single day in the United States. However, something extremely “out of the ordinary” is now leaving many of these families without their livelihood: the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has devoured the country’s health care system and led to what’s been called the “deepest global recession in history.” As an attempt to provide some relief to struggling Americans and businesses, Congress recently passed a $2 trillion stimulus and bailout package.

But the deal they negotiated gave a cold shoulder to the backbone of our economy: 11 million people and their families currently living in desperation. The stimulus bill, in short, simply left out undocumented people.

In 2018, a typical year, undocumented immigrants contributed around $20 billion in federal taxes, plus nearly $12 billion in state and local taxes. But because people need a valid Social Security Number to benefit from federal financial assistance, they’re getting completely left out of the stimulus their own tax dollars paid for.

Undocumented immigrants can forget about, for example, collecting the $1,200 stimulus checks promised to every U.S. household. Even worse, as more undocumented construction, housekeeping, and service workers find themselves unemployed, they won’t be able to file for unemployment benefits, which were expanded and extended under the stimulus.

Making matters worse, immigrant workers often work the front line jobs most exposed to the virus — while lacking health care or any meaningful social safety net.

Take farm workers. Right now, most of the food Americans eat is farmed, cooked, processed, and/or packaged by undocumented workers. In fact, an estimated 70 percent of the essential workforce in farms is undocumented.

Should they go to work, risking their health as well as the health of people who eat the food they farm? Or should they stay home and watch their own families go hungry? With no health insurance or unemployment benefits, that’s the choice they’re stuck with. Yet Congress seems not to care.

All this takes a toll.

I used to work at a community health clinic where I directly assisted many undocumented patients. After seeing sick people day after day for three years, I learned a horrendous lesson: The root cause of their illnesses was often connected to stress. Their bodies were simply deteriorating from labor exploitation.

I’d end each day furious. These people paid their taxes and spent their lives working jobs no one else wanted, but there was little to no help for them. I remembered hearing my dad’s prayers each morning, crushed by the reminder our bodies were just being used for cheap labor.

Congress must finally come to its senses — and morals. Immigration status, and the nine-digit number that confirms it, shouldn’t be used to determine who’s worthy of aid in a pandemic that can infect or impoverish anyone. To protect everyone, we need to bail out the most vulnerable first.

Wherever they go, immigrant workers perform essential labor. Beyond that, we are humans — and, in a pandemic, that should be enough to deserve help.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Josue De Luna Navarro

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Josue De Luna Navarro
Undocumented Workers Need a Bailout, Too
Kristin Henderson
Trump is Not a Wartime President — and COVID-19 is Not a War
Maria Paez Victor
Despite the Siege, Venezuela Controls the Coronavirus
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
COVID-19: Denial & Responsibility
Carol Miller
Quarantine Day 37
Jon Hochschartner
Animal-Liberationist Art As Home Decor
Dan Bacher
As Oil Prices Plunge, Fracking and Oil Drilling Expands in California!
Wim Laven
Bailout the People
David Swanson
Now Do You See How Evil They Are?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 5: The Patriot Act and Maximum Security Healthcare (Cuz Every Day Is 9/11)
Tracey L. Rogers
In a Pandemic, Health Inequities are Even Deadlier
John Kendall Hawkins
Eco’s Logos and Our Willing Ears
Kim C. Domenico
Is Pandemic the “Kairos” Moment to Stop Living as Slaves to Fear?
Gaither Stewart
On the Trail of Jorge Luis Borges in Buenos Aires
April 23, 2020
Neve Gordon – Penny Green
How the Acceleration of Death Precipitated by Covid-19 Exposes State Crime
Marshall Auerback
Become a Manufacturing Powerhouse in 2020: an Economic Recipe for Our Times
John Feffer
Who’s Responsible for America’s Coronavirus Fiasco?
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Liz Theoharis
Inequality and the Coronavirus: How to Destroy American Society From the Top Down
Rain
The “Silent Killers” Stalking Indian Country: Covid-19, Red Tape, A “Money Grab” And Ethical Egosim
Dean Baker
Debts and Deficits With Coronavirus
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will America’s Corruption End on a Ventilator or in a Mushroom Cloud?
Susie Day
Puerto Rico, Protest, Prison: Johanna Fernández and Jose Saldaña Talk About The Young Lords
Victor Grossman
What Can Normalcy Bring?
Binoy Kampmark
Settling Scores: Malcolm Turnbull’s Smaller Picture
Dovid Primack
Pandemic Israeli Style
Jesse Jackson
Incarceration is Now a Potential Death Sentence
George Ochenski
The Perils of Politicizing the Pandemic
Jim Hightower
Stop the Pandemic Profiteers
Mimi Harris, Philip Locker and Evan Seitchik
After Bernie: It’s Time to Start Talking About a Democratic Socialist Party
Chuck Collins
“Sorry We Missed You”: Ken Loach Exposes the Holes in the Gig Economy
Howard Lisnoff
Our Revolution or Our Capitulation?
Gary Leupp
Talking Points for the “End the Shutdown” Protesters
John Kendall Hawkins
Have You Hugged Your Copper Today?
April 22, 2020
Charles Pierson
We Won’t Stop COVID-19 with “Chickenpox Parties”
Patrick Howlett-Martin
France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Origin of Plagues: From Mao to Trump
Ralph Nader
Stopping Trump’s Demonic Reversals of the Long-term Benefits of the First Earth Day April 22, 1970
Dean Baker
The Washington Post’s Debt Cult
Peter Harrison
Does the Theoretical Arrow Fired by Jane Goodall End at the Feet of Jair Bolsonaro?
Kent Paterson
Mexican Workers Strike For Paid Home Leave
Ted Rall
Don’t Worry, Everything Will Get Back to “Normal”
John Horning
Earth Day 2020: a Vision for the Next 50 Years
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Monetary Justice
Robert Fisk
Russia is About to Face its Biggest Test Yet in Syria
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail