FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 24, 2020

Bailout the People

by

As the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus rages around the world there are copious amounts of finger-pointing and blame. There is value in considering what leadership steps were successful or failed. China should have shared information at least three weeks earlier than they did. The World Health Organization should have been more robust in alerting the world on January 5, sounding the alarms may have saved lives. President Donald Trump could have listened to expertise and taken steps to contain the virus before it spread. He could have mitigated the impact after it had spread—too little too late was effectively meaningless.

In the absence of quality leadership at the top, however, there have been shining stars. Mayors and governors across the U.S. have taken fantastic steps to save lives. Stay at home orders have limited the spread of the virus and swift action has been taken to prevent overwhelming hospitals. Where Donald Trump has lied about the threat and failed to deliver on promises, including the delivery of essential personal protective equipment, communities and organization have stepped up to help. People, young and old, started sewing facemasks for medical care providers and compromised members of their community.

At the community college where I teach in Cleveland, Ohio, there are students who have deployed to New York to assist in medical work to help the many sick victims. They send emails apologizing for being late on assignments. They outshine everyone in the White House put together.

Never before has the late Fred Rogers been more spot-on: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

My father, while he was still alive, reminded me to keep Mother Teresa’s admonition in mind: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”

Anne Frank was tremendously inspiring when she wrote in her diary, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

Treating the sick today, hiding Jews in Amsterdam in 1943, they both come with risk but no guarantees; it is all a reflection of our underlying humanity and we should stay positive—even in the hardest times—by finding hope and uplifting things that are still within our control.

As the bailout discussions take place we should revisit everything. Let us fund endeavors to save life and cut budgets that take life. If someone asks, “how do you pay for it?” tell them we cannot afford to sustain a stockpile of thousands of nuclear warheads and trillions of dollars in military operations. Let us use a bailout as investment into the future and make sure we fund education at all levels. I care about my class of 2020 graduates and I do not see how the giveaway to millionaires helps them face a job market with unemployment at 20-30 percent. My students do more to make the world a better place than the stock market ever has.

There are hopeful examples for a peaceful future. Calls for ceasefires have been made, why not make them permanent? We have been given an opportunity to see a world with cleaner air and it is beautiful. There is clear adversity and it is unjust to continue to give the most to those who suffer the least and least to those who suffer the most. The people need a bailout. They’ve been treading water—education, health care, student loan forgiveness, free daycare, infrastructure of clean and renewable energy are all the life preservers they need, not guns, not bombs, and certainly not the deregulation of environmental protections, which are just another gratuitous threat to human health.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Wim Laven

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jon Hochschartner
Animal-Liberationist Art As Home Decor
Dan Bacher
As Oil Prices Plunge, Fracking and Oil Drilling Expands in California!
Wim Laven
Bailout the People
David Swanson
Now Do You See How Evil They Are?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 5: The Patriot Act and Maximum Security Healthcare (Cuz Every Day Is 9/11)
Tracey L. Rogers
In a Pandemic, Health Inequities are Even Deadlier
John Kendall Hawkins
Eco’s Logos and Our Willing Ears
Kim C. Domenico
Is Pandemic the “Kairos” Moment to Stop Living as Slaves to Fear?
Gaither Stewart
On the Trail of Jorge Luis Borges in Buenos Aires
April 23, 2020
Neve Gordon – Penny Green
How the Acceleration of Death Precipitated by Covid-19 Exposes State Crime
Marshall Auerback
Become a Manufacturing Powerhouse in 2020: an Economic Recipe for Our Times
John Feffer
Who’s Responsible for America’s Coronavirus Fiasco?
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Liz Theoharis
Inequality and the Coronavirus: How to Destroy American Society From the Top Down
Rain
The “Silent Killers” Stalking Indian Country: Covid-19, Red Tape, A “Money Grab” And Ethical Egosim
Dean Baker
Debts and Deficits With Coronavirus
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will America’s Corruption End on a Ventilator or in a Mushroom Cloud?
Susie Day
Puerto Rico, Protest, Prison: Johanna Fernández and Jose Saldaña Talk About The Young Lords
Victor Grossman
What Can Normalcy Bring?
Binoy Kampmark
Settling Scores: Malcolm Turnbull’s Smaller Picture
Dovid Primack
Pandemic Israeli Style
Jesse Jackson
Incarceration is Now a Potential Death Sentence
George Ochenski
The Perils of Politicizing the Pandemic
Jim Hightower
Stop the Pandemic Profiteers
Mimi Harris, Philip Locker and Evan Seitchik
After Bernie: It’s Time to Start Talking About a Democratic Socialist Party
Chuck Collins
“Sorry We Missed You”: Ken Loach Exposes the Holes in the Gig Economy
Howard Lisnoff
Our Revolution or Our Capitulation?
Gary Leupp
Talking Points for the “End the Shutdown” Protesters
John Kendall Hawkins
Have You Hugged Your Copper Today?
April 22, 2020
Charles Pierson
We Won’t Stop COVID-19 with “Chickenpox Parties”
Patrick Howlett-Martin
France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Origin of Plagues: From Mao to Trump
Ralph Nader
Stopping Trump’s Demonic Reversals of the Long-term Benefits of the First Earth Day April 22, 1970
Dean Baker
The Washington Post’s Debt Cult
Peter Harrison
Does the Theoretical Arrow Fired by Jane Goodall End at the Feet of Jair Bolsonaro?
Kent Paterson
Mexican Workers Strike For Paid Home Leave
Ted Rall
Don’t Worry, Everything Will Get Back to “Normal”
John Horning
Earth Day 2020: a Vision for the Next 50 Years
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Monetary Justice
Robert Fisk
Russia is About to Face its Biggest Test Yet in Syria
Sam Pizzigati
Hey, You Guys at the Fed, Fix the Plumbing!
Jason Christensen
Ground-Breaking Study Shows Why Public Lands are Overgrazed: Case in Point, the High Uintas Wilderness
Frank Joyce
In Honor of Earth Day
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Governor Problem
Rebecca Gordon
Strange Attractors: On Being Addicted to Trump and His Press Conferences
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail