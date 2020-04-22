Home
April 22, 2020
The Impacts of Trains and Railways on Grizzly Bears
More articles by:
CP Editor
April 22, 2020
Charles Pierson
We Won’t Stop COVID-19 with “Chickenpox Parties”
Patrick Howlett-Martin
France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Origin of Plagues: From Mao to Trump
Ralph Nader
Stopping Trump’s Demonic Reversals of the Long-term Benefits of the First Earth Day April 22, 1970
Dean Baker
The Washington Post’s Debt Cult
Peter Harrison
Does the Theoretical Arrow Fired by Jane Goodall End at the Feet of Jair Bolsonaro?
Kent Paterson
Mexican Workers Strike For Paid Home Leave
Ted Rall
Don’t Worry, Everything Will Get Back to “Normal”
John Horning
Earth Day 2020: a Vision for the Next 50 Years
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Monetary Justice
Robert Fisk
Russia is About to Face its Biggest Test Yet in Syria
Sam Pizzigati
Hey, You Guys at the Fed, Fix the Plumbing!
Jason Christensen
Ground-Breaking Study Shows Why Public Lands are Overgrazed: Case in Point, the High Uintas Wilderness
Frank Joyce
In Honor of Earth Day
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Governor Problem
Rebecca Gordon
Strange Attractors: On Being Addicted to Trump and His Press Conferences
Bilal Hussain
Fighting COVID (and Repression) in Kashmir
Daryan Rezazad
The Deadly Denial Virus
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Greg Moses
Young American Scholars: Give Them Their $6.25 Billion Already
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Post-COVID-19: Yet Another Era to Evolve or Perish
Joseph Grosso
A View From a Pandemic: New York During COVID-19
John Feffer
The Next Pandemic
Ken Cole
The Carnage of Wolf Trapping in Idaho
Lawrence Davidson
Intimations of Barbarism
Ralph Nader
Cowardly Congress Chooses to be AWOL: Shouldn’t Our Elected Representatives be on the Job Providing Essential Services?
Paul Buhle
When Solidarity Mattered: the Seattle General Strike
John Perry
How the Nicaraguan Opposition Distorted the Government’s Response to COVID-19
Sonali Kolhatkar
Is There Any Better Time Than Now For a General Strike?
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Why the OPEC+ Deal is a Many-Splendored Thing
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Graham Peebles
Covid-19: The Rich, the Poor, the ‘Other’
Aakanksha
Locked Down with Cancer on Mumbai’s Footpaths
William A. Cohn
Orchestrated Amnesia
Rip Rense
Notes on Viral Separation
Elliot Sperber
Post Office Party
April 20, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s Beijing Problem: Starting a New Cold War
Patrick Cockburn
Trumpian Nationalists Have Met Their Match in COVID-19
Eve Ottenberg
Starving the Cities and States
Guillaume Long
How Ecuador Descended Into Corona Chaos
Ellen Brown
A Universal Basic Income is Essential and Will Work
Ariel Gold
De-Funding the World Health Organization: Unethical, Cruel, and Dangerous for the World
Stephen Cooper
Covid-19 Exposes the Death Penalty’s Selfishness
Ron Jacobs
Pandemic and Protest
