by

Post Office Party

We go to the post office

Talk with the neighbors the

Parking lot’s been plowed up

And planted — the curtilage, too,

the streets that surround it

And beans have arrived

From western post offices’

Gardens’ excess food

We’ll send them some surplus

Potatoes from here

By the counter beside

The envelopes folks

Are sipping instant coffee

From mugs

That people dropped off

By the parcels of seeds

Everything’s free

Come and take what you need