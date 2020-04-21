FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 21, 2020

Orchestrated Amnesia

by

Remember when the NYT kept track of the lies told by Rump? The Joker has proven to lie at such breakneck speed that efforts to establish a public record have ceased, thus creating ideal conditions for orchestrated amnesia.

Those who cannot remember the past are prime prey for the dictator. Recall Stalin’s show trials. Rewrite history, erase public memory, and control the future: the recipe for tyranny.

How long does memory survive? Generations? Decades? Years? Days? If memory doesn’t at least last months then we have already lost the struggle to preserve our free thought in the face of a campaign of orchestrated amnesia.

A coronavirus case study: Warned in early January of the oncoming pandemic Rump lied about it for more than two months. After the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, Team Rump along with their partner Fox news began a campaign to erase the history of the prior two months. Can we even remember what we read, saw and heard a couple of months prior?

The internet, supposedly a tool for democratic empowerment, is used to abet tyranny by sowing confusion and erasing memory. Only memory allows us to discern whether statements are true or false, relevant or diversionary, probative or inflammatory. Knowledge requires memory.

Clickbait culture is poison to memory, spreading inflammatory unmoored information tidbits. Has the digital right to be forgotten become the right to erase memory? Have tech giants abetting tyrants in their mutual quest for profit erased free thought?

2020 was supposed to be a year of clear vision. But if we can’t think straight then we can’t see straight. Accurate memory is vital for free thought. On November 3 we will learn if all hope is lost.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:William A. Cohn

William A. Cohn, a member of the California Bar, teaches critical thinking in Prague and online.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Greg Moses
Young American Scholars: Give Them Their $6.25 Billion Already
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Post-COVID-19: Yet Another Era to Evolve or Perish
Joseph Grosso
A View From a Pandemic: New York During COVID-19
John Feffer
The Next Pandemic
Ken Cole
The Carnage of Wolf Trapping in Idaho
Lawrence Davidson
Intimations of Barbarism
Ralph Nader
Cowardly Congress Chooses to be AWOL: Shouldn’t Our Elected Representatives be on the Job Providing Essential Services?
Paul Buhle
When Solidarity Mattered: the Seattle General Strike
John Perry
How the Nicaraguan Opposition Distorted the Government’s Response to COVID-19
Sonali Kolhatkar
Is There Any Better Time Than Now For a General Strike?
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Why the OPEC+ Deal is a Many-Splendored Thing
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Graham Peebles
Covid-19: The Rich, the Poor, the ‘Other’
Aakanksha
Locked Down with Cancer on Mumbai’s Footpaths
William A. Cohn
Orchestrated Amnesia
Rip Rense
Notes on Viral Separation
Elliot Sperber
Post Office Party
April 20, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s Beijing Problem: Starting a New Cold War
Patrick Cockburn
Trumpian Nationalists Have Met Their Match in COVID-19
Eve Ottenberg
Starving the Cities and States
Guillaume Long
How Ecuador Descended Into Corona Chaos
Ellen Brown
A Universal Basic Income is Essential and Will Work
Ariel Gold
De-Funding the World Health Organization: Unethical, Cruel, and Dangerous for the World
Stephen Cooper
Covid-19 Exposes the Death Penalty’s Selfishness 
Ron Jacobs
Pandemic and Protest
Brian Terrell
COVID-19 and the Wasting Disease of Normalcy
Fran Shor
The Coronavirus Pandemic and Our Civilizational Crisis
Erin McCarley
Sanders Won the War of Ideas
Matthew Hoh
The Mountains Sing
Nick Licata
Trump Disrupts the Distinction Between Personal Loyalty & Constitutional Allegiance
Robert P. Alvarez
The Next Coronavirus Bill Must Protect the 2020 Elections
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Steve Klinger
“Donald J. Trump Ventilators”
Dan Bacher
Feinstein Urges Newsom to Negotiate with Trump over Increasing Water Exports to Agribusiness
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19, Poverty and Structural Violence
Chelli Stanley
A Patriot’s Day Message
Cesar Chelala
The Pleasures of Eating Matzo
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral 
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail