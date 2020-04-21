Home
April 21, 2020
More articles by:
CP Editor
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Greg Moses
Young American Scholars: Give Them Their $6.25 Billion Already
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Post-COVID-19: Yet Another Era to Evolve or Perish
Joseph Grosso
A View From a Pandemic: New York During COVID-19
John Feffer
The Next Pandemic
Ken Cole
The Carnage of Wolf Trapping in Idaho
Lawrence Davidson
Intimations of Barbarism
Ralph Nader
Cowardly Congress Chooses to be AWOL: Shouldn’t Our Elected Representatives be on the Job Providing Essential Services?
Paul Buhle
When Solidarity Mattered: the Seattle General Strike
John Perry
How the Nicaraguan Opposition Distorted the Government’s Response to COVID-19
Sonali Kolhatkar
Is There Any Better Time Than Now For a General Strike?
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Why the OPEC+ Deal is a Many-Splendored Thing
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Graham Peebles
Covid-19: The Rich, the Poor, the ‘Other’
Aakanksha
Locked Down with Cancer on Mumbai’s Footpaths
William A. Cohn
Orchestrated Amnesia
Rip Rense
Notes on Viral Separation
Elliot Sperber
Post Office Party
April 20, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s Beijing Problem: Starting a New Cold War
Patrick Cockburn
Trumpian Nationalists Have Met Their Match in COVID-19
Eve Ottenberg
Starving the Cities and States
Guillaume Long
How Ecuador Descended Into Corona Chaos
Ellen Brown
A Universal Basic Income is Essential and Will Work
Ariel Gold
De-Funding the World Health Organization: Unethical, Cruel, and Dangerous for the World
Stephen Cooper
Covid-19 Exposes the Death Penalty’s Selfishness
Ron Jacobs
Pandemic and Protest
Brian Terrell
COVID-19 and the Wasting Disease of Normalcy
Fran Shor
The Coronavirus Pandemic and Our Civilizational Crisis
Erin McCarley
Sanders Won the War of Ideas
Matthew Hoh
The Mountains Sing
Nick Licata
Trump Disrupts the Distinction Between Personal Loyalty & Constitutional Allegiance
Robert P. Alvarez
The Next Coronavirus Bill Must Protect the 2020 Elections
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Steve Klinger
“Donald J. Trump Ventilators”
Dan Bacher
Feinstein Urges Newsom to Negotiate with Trump over Increasing Water Exports to Agribusiness
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19, Poverty and Structural Violence
Chelli Stanley
A Patriot’s Day Message
Cesar Chelala
The Pleasures of Eating Matzo
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
Find All Articles
