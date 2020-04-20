FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 20, 2020

“Donald J. Trump Ventilators”

by

Although it should have come as no surprise, Donald Trump’s unprecedented decision to add his name to stimulus checks going out to millions of Americans under the CARE Act still has left jaws dropping across the beleaguered land, which is approaching 650,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus Trump predicted would soon be down to zero (“like a miracle”).

News organizations report Trump actually approached Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to request he be allowed to have his signature on the checks, but he was told he is not an authorized Department of the Treasury signer, so he had to settle for an imprint on the left side of the checks that reads in the memo line, “Economic Impact Payment, President Donald J. Trump.” Most sources agree this will delay printing of the checks for up to a week.

Of course, this move will only help in his re-election effort with Americans who do not have direct-deposit arrangements with the IRS, since the direct deposits, if my own is any example, simply say, “TAX REF.”

But Democrats would be wise to indulge the president’s desire to have his name associated with everything connected with the novel coronavirus pandemic. For example, if Nancy Pelosi is reading this she should immediately introduce legislation in the House to call all coronavirus tests kits produced from today forward “Donald J. Trump Coronavirus Test Kits.” That lagging federal response, whether the government produces them directly, buys them from private contractors, or orders them made under the Defense Production Act, would immediately ramp up from a few hundred thousand to 500 million—enough to test most Americans twice.

Likewise, we need a bill to name all ventilators produced henceforward “Donald J. Trump Ventilators.” Even Democratic governors like Cuomo, Murphy, Newsom and Whitmer would quickly receive thousands more than they are likely to need.

And social distancing policies? How about the “Donald J. Trump Six-Foot Rule” and the “Donald J. Trump Stay At Home Order”? We would see even reluctant governors like South Dakota’s Kristi Noem issue the new orders with Trump’s blessing. Perhaps they could even be stamped on Smithfield’s pork loins.

Trump might even take to wearing a facial mask himself if it were labeled with the Trump logo and of course colored in a shade of orange to coordinate with his tan and his combover.

And those MAGA hats? If someone could redesign them with a clear facial shield attachment and label them “Donald J. Trump Make America Safe Again” there would suddenly be enough for every healthcare worker on the planet.

Hospital gowns? Tint them tangerine and brand them with the Trump logo and there would magically be enough for every orderly and EMT, not to mention doctors and nurses.

Let’s not forget the desperately needed serology kits containing antibody tests. Name them after Trump and we might actually begin to figure out who has and hasn’t had the virus.

Savvy Republicans might not be overly eager to go along with these Democratic initiatives, but how could even Mitch McConnell balk at these pure and noble efforts to help Trump increase his precious self-aggrandizement? As we used to say in an earlier troubled era, they’d be caught between Iraq and a hard place.

The only thing stopping Democrats would be knowing Trump would soon insist on modifying all the labels to add “2020” after his name, so they should hurry up and pass the legislation before he thinks of it. Because, as we know from the pandemic, he may be self-serving but he’s not quick, our Donald.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Steve Klinger

Steve Klinger is a veteran community journalist and college English instructor based in southern New Mexico. Frequently skeptical about the capacity of the written word to inspire activism, he also writes songs, hoping to add the power of music to his topical lyrics.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 20, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s Beijing Problem: Starting a New Cold War
Patrick Cockburn
Trumpian Nationalists Have Met Their Match in COVID-19
Eve Ottenberg
Starving the Cities and States
Guillaume Long
How Ecuador Descended Into Corona Chaos
Ellen Brown
A Universal Basic Income is Essential and Will Work
Ariel Gold
De-Funding the World Health Organization: Unethical, Cruel, and Dangerous for the World
Stephen Cooper
Covid-19 Exposes the Death Penalty’s Selfishness 
Ron Jacobs
Pandemic and Protest
Brian Terrell
COVID-19 and the Wasting Disease of Normalcy
Fran Shor
The Coronavirus Pandemic and Our Civilizational Crisis
Erin McCarley
Sanders Won the War of Ideas
Matthew Hoh
The Mountains Sing
Nick Licata
Trump Disrupts the Distinction Between Personal Loyalty & Constitutional Allegiance
Robert P. Alvarez
The Next Coronavirus Bill Must Protect the 2020 Elections
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Steve Klinger
“Donald J. Trump Ventilators”
Dan Bacher
Feinstein Urges Newsom to Negotiate with Trump over Increasing Water Exports to Agribusiness
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19, Poverty and Structural Violence
Chelli Stanley
A Patriot’s Day Message
Cesar Chelala
The Pleasures of Eating Matzo
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral 
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
John McMurtry
The Unconscious System Plague: Will Covid-19 Finally Awaken Us?
Marshall Auerback – Jan Frel
The New Fault Lines in a Post-Globalized World
Andrew Levine
If Democrats Won’t Dump Biden, They Should At Least Keep Him Out of Sight
Pete Dolack
Will the Pandemic Finish Trump or Give his Régime an Escape?
T.J. Coles
The Global Fragmentation of Public Health Systems
Joseph Natoli
Post-Pandemic/Post-Trump
Ron Jacobs
The Sixties in the City of the Fallen Angels
Missy Comley Beattie
“There Is No Hope, But I May Be Wrong”
Roger Harris
Bernie Sanders Tests the Limits of the US Political System
Ramzy Baroud
Spreading the Virus of Occupation: Spitting as a Weapon in the Hand of Colonial Israel
Medea Benjamin - Leonardo Flores
Threatening Military Intervention in Venezuela During a Pandemic?
Conn Hallinan
India and the Coronavirus
Emrah Yildiz
What does Trump’s Celebration of the Resurgent Dollar Tell us about the International Monetary System?
Sarah Anderson
Postal Carriers are Essential Workers…They Need a Stimulus, Too
Howie Wolke
Wilderness Protects Biological Diversity
Jonathan Cook
If Coronavirus Overwhelms Gaza, Israel Alone is to Blame
Dr. Norm Case
University-Leader-Speak: Play the Game With Me?
Mark Ashwill
View From Vietnam: COVID-19 Reminds the World That Trump Has No Clothes
Thomas Mountain
The Gangster Head of the WHO
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail