FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 17, 2020

The Gangster Head of the WHO

by

The head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, was a senior capo for the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) gangster mafia that ruled Ethiopia from 1991-2018. During that time he served as Health Minister and Foreign Minister, cementing his credentials as a member of the inner circle of what was one of if not the most corrupt, brutal and genocidal regimes to set foot on this planet in the past 30 years.

From 2007 to Ethiopia’s Peaceful Revolution in 2018 Dr. Tedros was complicit in the TPLF’s crime of genocide against the Somali people of the Ogaden with the genocidal blockade of food and medicine to the region. He was part of expelling the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders from the Ogaden during a series of Cholera outbreaks and in helping deny medicine to the Somali Ogadenis he oversaw the deaths of untold thousands during a series of historical droughts, famines and epidemics.

Dr. Tedros did not just cover up cholera epidemics, he was complicit in a medicine blockade to those affected.

And this ganster is today the head of the WHO? How the hell did this happen? Deja Vu Anthony Lake, the CIA and UNICEF?

In 2016 a revolutionary situation was developing in Ethiopia with the TPLF mafia’s days clearly numbered. Dr. Tedros read the writing on the wall and made himself “available” to serve the interests of Pax Americana at the UN. Being the USA is the major contributor to the WHO his vetting for its head by the CIA was a must. Having demonstrated suitability for the job by overseeing genocide made him eminently qualified and during the early days of the Trump Regime in 2017 he made his move from the sinking ship in Addis Ababa to Switzerland and the fat salaries of the UN.

Today he finds himself on the hot seat with a 100-year pandemic raging. For almost three years he remained quiet about the almost total lack of preparation at the WHO for what numerous panels had warned was inevitable, a highly contagious and deadly virus quickly spreading across the world. Where were the stockpiles of protective supplies the public health professionals called for, repeatedly? Where were the stockpiles of medical equipment? Where were the testing kits the esteemed Doctors urgently spoke of?

Where was Dr. Tedros? Holding press conferences expressing the urgency of the matter? Raising a hue and cry about the potential for disaster predicted by his professional colleagues?

Dr. Tedros was missing in action to put it simply, his silence was deafening, just as was his silence when his “comrades” in the once Marxist Leninist Hoxha-ite TPLF mafia in Ethiopia blockaded medicine during a cholera epidemic.

No preparation leads to crisis management and Dr. Adhanom “admitting mistakes were made” by this failure of leadership in the face of a global crisis. But then what should we expect from someone who made his bones complicit in mass murder in the Ogaden?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Mountain

Thomas C. Mountain attended Punahou School for six years some half a dozen years before “Barry O’Bombers” time there. He has been living and writing from Eritrea since 2006. He can be reached at thomascmountain at g_ mail_ dot _com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral 
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
John McMurtry
The Unconscious System Plague: Will Covid-19 Finally Awaken Us?
Marshall Auerback – Jan Frel
The New Fault Lines in a Post-Globalized World
Andrew Levine
If Democrats Won’t Dump Biden, They Should At Least Keep Him Out of Sight
Pete Dolack
Will the Pandemic Finish Trump or Give his Régime an Escape?
T.J. Coles
The Global Fragmentation of Public Health Systems
Joseph Natoli
Post-Pandemic/Post-Trump
Ron Jacobs
The Sixties in the City of the Fallen Angels
Missy Comley Beattie
“There Is No Hope, But I May Be Wrong”
Roger Harris
Bernie Sanders Tests the Limits of the US Political System
Ramzy Baroud
Spreading the Virus of Occupation: Spitting as a Weapon in the Hand of Colonial Israel
Medea Benjamin - Leonardo Flores
Threatening Military Intervention in Venezuela During a Pandemic?
Conn Hallinan
India and the Coronavirus
Emrah Yildiz
What does Trump’s Celebration of the Resurgent Dollar Tell us about the International Monetary System?
Sarah Anderson
Postal Carriers are Essential Workers…They Need a Stimulus, Too
Howie Wolke
Wilderness Protects Biological Diversity
Jonathan Cook
If Coronavirus Overwhelms Gaza, Israel Alone is to Blame
Dr. Norm Case
University-Leader-Speak: Play the Game With Me?
Mark Ashwill
View From Vietnam: COVID-19 Reminds the World That Trump Has No Clothes
Thomas Mountain
The Gangster Head of the WHO
Thomas S. Harrington
When Consumerism Locks Death and Diminishment Away in the Back Room
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral
John K. White
Billionaire Games: Did You Give Away Anything Before You Passed?
W. T. Whitney
As Pandemic Rages, US Economic Sanctions Against Cuba are Deadly
Daniel Falcone
Richard Falk on ‘World Order’ and COVID-19
John G. Russell
Collateral Damage and the “War on COVID-19”
David Rosen
Class, Caste and the End of the American Dream
George Wuerthner
The Problem With Conservation Easements
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Binoy Kampmark
Hell is Other People: Pandemic Lifestyles and Domestic Violence
Thomas Klikauer
Corona and the Rise of the German Police State
Paula Green
Time to Declare an Outbreak of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Eight Reasons Trump Doesn’t Need to “Cancel the Election”
Sonali Kolhatkar
Can Democracy Survive COVID-19?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 4: Insanity is a Virtue in a Mad World
Kim C. Domenico
Restoring the Interior Commons is the Best Hope for A Human-Supportive World
Jon Hochschartner
We Need a Progressive Alternative to the Humane Society Legislative Fund
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Tom Crofton
So, Come and Get Me, Joe
Jeff Sher
Want to Save the World? Don’t Buy What You Don’t Need
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail